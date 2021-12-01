8.67% CAGR Recorded in Soft Drinks Market | Danone SA, Nestle SA, and PepsiCo Inc. Emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio

The soft drinks market will be driven majorly by the continuous product innovations carried out by the market participants. Players are continuously innovating their products in terms of ingredients, formulation, packaging, and other aspects to increase sales. For instance, In April 2019, PepsiCo launched three new cola flavors, namely Pepsi Lime, Pepsi Berry, and Pepsi Mango. These flavors were claimed to minimize the sugar content in the drinks by about 50%. Thus, new product launches keeping and considering the health requirements of target customers is expected to drive the soft drinks market in the upcoming years.

Increasing obesity rates and related issues are a few key challenges anticipated to hinder the market growth. There has been a considerable rise in consumers limiting the intake of sugar and high-calorie food and beverage products. This factor will negatively affect the sales of carbonated soft drinks, juices, and other soft drink products. With the increasing awareness of the seriousness of Obesity and Obesity-related disorders including high blood pressure, diabetes, joint problems, and various other conditions, the demand for soft drinks is likely to witness a considerable dip in the upcoming years, in turn, impacting the market negatively.

The soft drinks market is segmented by product (carbonated soft drinks, juices and juice concentrates, bottled water, RTD tea and coffee, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The carbonated soft drinks segment led the soft drinks market share in 2020 and is expected to witness a decline in growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for alternatives like bottled water. In addition, the growing perception that carbonated soft drinks have negative health impacts due to their high sugar and caffeine content will also affect sales during the forecast period. The bottled water segment is likely to witness the fastest growth in the market owing to the growing demand for mineral water, distilled water, spring water, still unflavored water, still flavored water, sparkling flavored water, functional water, and others.

By Geography, North America was the largest market for soft drinks globally in 2020, in terms of revenue. However, the declining demand for carbonated drinks resulting from the increasing health awareness among the consumers, particularly, in the US is one of the major factors leading the region to witness a gradual decrease in the market share during the forecast period. APAC, on the other hand, will emerge as the fastest revenue-generating economy for the soft drinks market in the upcoming years. The soft drinks market growth in APAC can mainly be attributed to the surging demand for soft drinks and bottled water in emerging economies including India and China. Other factors such as the growing investments, introduction of new products, and production plants will aid in the rising of soft drinks market size in APAC during the forecast period.

The soft drinks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The soft drinks market players are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The vendors are deploying various strategies right from making significant changes to the leadership positions to expanding their operations in niche segments for reaching out to a larger target audience. For instance, in August 2021, Nestle SA expanded its Research and Development facilities in Singapore.

In addition, companies are also engaging in M&As and partnerships with retailers to strengthen their supply chain. For instance, in August 2021, Nestle SA completed the acquisition of The Bountiful Company core brands. These strategies are likely to aid the market players to retain their dominant positions in the market, thus, intensifying the competitive environment during the upcoming years. The influx of private labels in the market has also been on the rise. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a stiff competitive environment, vendors in the market must distinguish their products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Companies Mentioned with Key Offerings

Danone SA: The company offers soft drinks that are packaged with mascot products featuring Disney characters and others, based on the motto, have fun while drinking, under the brand names of Aqua, Bonafont, Evian, Hayat, and many more.

Key Market Dynamics:



Market Driver

Product innovations

Strengthening distribution networks and collaborations

Packaging innovations

Market Challenges

Increasing obesity rates and related issues

Easy availability of counterfeit products

Implementation of the sugar tax

Soft Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 455.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Danone SA, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

