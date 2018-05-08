8.7 Billion Raw Identity Records on Surface, Deep and Dark Web in 2017 According to 4iQ 2018 Identity Breach Report

"The information that was uncovered in 2017 tells a story that is both interesting and alarming," said 4iQ CEO, Monica Pal. "Across the board we have seen increases, whether it be volume of private information inadvertently leaking from databases or deliberately hacked and dumped on the web. Bad actors continue to get smarter and more sophisticated, and 'Identities in the Wild' is our contribution to raising awareness and defending against them."

"There is a lot of information to be uncovered, and unfortunately, data is being added constantly. Some of that data is new, some is recycled from previous breaches but posted as new, and other records are entirely fake," said Pal. "By analyzing the data we find, and authenticating breaches, we can help people understand the real impact of risks they face, and identify steps they may take to protect themselves."

4iQ monitors the Surface, Social, Deep and Dark Web for identity related breaches and verifies the authenticity of those data sets. In 2017 alone, 4iQ authenticated more than 3 billion identity records, which represents an increase of more than 64 percent over 2016. The 3 billion records were curated from more than 8.7 billion raw records stemming from 3,525 breaches 4iQ analyzed.

Key findings in the Report include the frequency of breaches and number of individuals impacted, the authenticity of data recovered, a breakdown of breaches by continent, and the impact of accidental exposures. You can download the report now.

About 4iQ

4iQ is a Cyber Intelligence company. The 4iQ team and technology monitors Surface, Social, and Deep and Dark Web sources in order to collect and verify data breaches. Leading Identity Theft Protection service providers, fraud vendors and Enterprises use the 4iQ Identity Threat Intelligence API to receive real-time alerts of breached identities in order to prevent account takeover, identity theft and identity fraud. The 4iQ OSINT+ Investigation Solution enables corporate security and Intel analysts to investigate threats, protect people and combat crime. 4iQ is headquartered in Los Altos, CA and backed by ForgePoint Capital (previously Trident Capital Cybersecurity), Telefonica Ventures, BGV and Adara Ventures. For more information, please visit www.4iQ.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/8-7-billion-raw-identity-records-on-surface-deep-and-dark-web-in-2017-according-to-4iq-2018-identity-breach-report-300644521.html

SOURCE 4iQ

Related Links

https://4iq.com

