$8.8 Billion High Purity Methane Gas Markets - Global Forecast to 2025: Opportunities in Increasing Demand for Hydrogen as a Clean Fuel in the Transportation Industry

The global High Purity methane gas market is estimated to be USD 6.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025.

The global High Purity methane gas market is estimated to be USD 6.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025.

High Purity methane gas finds applications in various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, chemical, oil & gas, automotive & transportation, medical and others due to its unique properties. The electrical & electronics segment led the High Purity methane gas market in 2019, accounting for a share of 26.6%, in terms of value.

"Chemical Synthesis is expected to be the fastest growing application in the High Purity methane gas market during the forecast period."

Chemical Synthesis is the fastest-growing application segment in the High Purity methane gas market. The growth is The growth in this segment is attributed to the rising demand for high-purity methane gas as a raw material for the production of methanol, synthetic ammonia, hydrogen, acetylene, carbon black, and carbon disulfide, among others. It accounted for a share of about 20.5% of the High Purity methane gas market, in terms of volume, in 2019.

"North America is the largest market for High Purity methane gas"

North America is the largest and fastest-growing market of high Purity methane gas, with US being the major emerging market. The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for High Purity methane gas from the electrical & electrnics and chemical industries. US is a major manufacturer of High Purity methane gas and had the highest consumption of high purity methane gas. It accounted for a share of about 79.6% of the High Purity methane gas market, in terms of volume, in 2019.

The High Purity methane gas market comprises major solution providers, such as Osaka Gas (Japan), Sumitomo Seika (Japan), Linde Plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), and Matheson Tric-Gas Inc. (US)., among others.

