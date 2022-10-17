$8.8 Billion Worldwide Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Industry to 2027 - Featuring Autoliv, Delphi Technologies, DENSO and Ficosa International Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive blind spot detection system market size reached US$ 4.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.68% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The automotive blind spot detection (BSD) system is a sensor-based technology that assists in controlling the vehicle and promotes passenger safety. It helps detect objects in the periphery of the mirrors or bumper of the vehicles through embedded sensors and digital cameras, which utilize electromagnetic waves or computer-processed images. It generates tactile, audible, vibrating, or visual signals to alert the driver about the presence of obstacles at blind spot areas of the adjacent traffic lanes.



The burgeoning automotive industry represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the increasing number of road accidents and rising safety concerns among individuals about vehicle safety are catalyzing the need for integrating advanced safety technologies in automobiles.

In line with this, the growing demand for luxury vehicles is propelling automobile manufacturers to manufacture automobiles equipped with advanced safety features, such as pedestrian detection and BSD systems, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of radar-based BSD systems in commercial vehicles for long, medium, and short-range object detection is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as the introduction of smart mirrors and multicamera systems to provide improved user convenience and safety, are offering a favorable market outlook.

These systems are integrated with the existing infotainment screens and use ultrasonic waves that work effectively in adverse weather conditions. Moreover, the implementation of stringent government policies to encourage road and passenger safety is expected to drive the market.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are Autoliv Inc., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corporation, Ficosa International S.A. (Panasonic Corporation), Magna International Inc., Mando Corporation, Preco Electronics Inc. (Sensata Technologies), Robert Bosch GmbH, Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive blind spot detection system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive blind spot detection system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive blind spot detection system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Commercial Vehicles

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Radar Sensor

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Ultrasonic Sensor

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 LIDAR Sensor

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aftermarket

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Autoliv Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Continental Aktiengesellschaft

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Delphi Technologies Plc

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 DENSO Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Ficosa International S.A. (Panasonic Corporation)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Magna International Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Mando Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Preco Electronics Inc. (Sensata Technologies)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis



