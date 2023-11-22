8.99% of Kiwi Players Favor Online Pokies: BNZC's Comprehensive 2023 Gaming Survey Reveals

News provided by

Best New Zealand Casinos

22 Nov, 2023, 10:08 ET

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best New Zealand Casinos (bestnewzealandcasinos.com) has unveiled a detailed survey on New Zealand's online casino players' behaviours and preferences, offering an insightful look into Aotearoa's gaming scene. The survey results are now accessible on their website.

Survey Highlights

Continue Reading
Best New Zealand Casinos Infographic: NZ Online Casino Gaming Trends
Best New Zealand Casinos Infographic: NZ Online Casino Gaming Trends

  • Pokies Preference: A remarkable 98.99% of players show a preference for online pokies, dominating New Zealand's gaming culture.
  • Loyalty to Pokies: 67% exclusively play pokies, demonstrating strong loyalty.
  • Varied Playing Times: Player engagement ranges from casual to serious.
  • Diverse Betting Patterns: The survey indicates varied betting habits, reflecting different financial situations and risk appetites.
  • Game Selection Factors: Visual aesthetics and jackpot potential are major influences on game choice.
  • Regional Trends: Auckland emerges as the key region for casino gamers, with other areas showing unique preferences.

Detailed Findings

The survey, covering nearly 700 Kiwi players, reveals a significant lean towards online pokies, with 67% exclusively playing them, indicating a trend towards solitary gaming. Player gaming times vary, with half engaging 1 to 5 hours weekly, showcasing online gaming's adaptability. Betting behaviours are diverse, with many preferring bets under $1, while others venture into higher stakes, showing a spectrum of financial and risk profiles.

About 60.69% of players are attracted to visually appealing games, and 38.73% look for big jackpots, emphasizing a desire for engaging and rewarding experiences. Players often prioritize the gaming experience over brand loyalty, even with popular providers like Microgaming and NetEnt.

Satisfaction levels are high, showing platforms meet player expectations, but there's a demand for more innovative features like new games and better bonuses. Auckland's lead in regional gaming trends offers insights for targeted strategies.

Responsible Gambling These findings highlight the importance of responsible gambling. Understanding player habits aids platforms in customizing responsible gaming initiatives, like break reminders, self-limitation tools, and support services, ensuring a safe gaming environment.

About Best New Zealand Casinos Best New Zealand Casinos, a foremost online casino industry platform in New Zealand, is renowned for in-depth reviews of NZ's top online casinos. Dedicated to responsible gaming and maintaining high industry standards, the platform offers diverse, high-quality casino games and platform reviews, striving for a safe and engaging gaming experience for all players.

For a detailed overview of the survey findings, visit: https://bestnewzealandcasinos.com/new-zealands-casino-gaming-community-playing-behaviour-at-nz-online-casinos-2023/

Contact: 
Andrew Stone on Twitter/X: @realandrewstone
Or directly at: [email protected]

Media Contact:
Sara Jacobs
Digital PR Strategist

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280103/BNZC.jpg

SOURCE Best New Zealand Casinos

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.