$8.9B Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) Market Report, 2019-2024 - Large-Scale Implementation of SDN and NFV Drive the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Service Assurance Market by Solution (Products (Fault and Event Management, Performance Management) and Services), Operator Type (Mobile and Fixed), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global TSA market size is expected to grow from 5.7 billion in 2019 to USD 8.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.



The TSA market by solution, deployment type, operator type, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global TSA market.



An increasing number of cellular/mobile subscribers, and large-scale implementation of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) to drive the growth of Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market



The growing mobile subscriber base is fueling the growth of TSA market. An increase in the use of smartphones leads to tremendous growth in wireless data traffic, and there is a need for TSA solutions to manage this growing traffic volume. Exponential growth in the global Internet Protocol (IP) traffic and cloud traffic, and growing complexities in communication network ecosystem by Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technologies are expected to offer huge market opportunities for TSA vendors in the next 5 years. However, the concerns over data privacy may hamper the market growth.



Among the services, the professional services segment is expected to account for the higher market share during the forecast period



By service, the professional services segment is expected to account for the higher market share during the forecast period. Professional services help in successful solution deployment across complex environments. Professional services teams have strong and in-depth consulting expertise in multi-vendor and multi-technology network management, as well as reporting and optimization. These services further help lower the risk, reduce the complexity, and increase the Return on Investment (RoI), as they can be easily customized, are accessible, and can deliver the maximum product assurance.



Among the operator types, the mobile operator segment to record the higher growth rate during the forecast period



In the TSA market by operator type, mobile operators are expected to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The total number of mobile operators is 750 around the world, as per the report by GSMA. Due to increased competition, the mobile operator focuses on network, service, and end-user related data to deliver optimal service performance and customer experience management. TSA solutions help both the fixed and mobile operators gain full network visibility with a clear and unified view of their customers' experience, thereby ensuring quality of service and quality of experience for voice, data, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE), Short Message Service (SMS), fixed mobile, and broadband services.



Among regions, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing number of mobile subscribers in the region play a key role in the creation of demand for quality telecommunication services. Telecommunication companies in the region are expected to boost the Quality of Service (QoS). According to the report, The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2019, published by Global System for Mobile communication (GSMA), mobile technologies and services generated 5.3% of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) across APAC, in 2018.

The report further stated, at the end of 2018, 1.9 billion people across APAC were connected to mobile internet with the addition of 200 million new subscribers as compared to its earlier year. Additionally, according to the report, two-thirds of the new subscribers are expected to be from India and China by 2025. Hence, increasing mobile subscriptions and growing mobile technologies and services are the factors driving the growth of TSA market in APAC.

Moreover, the presence of growing economies, such as China, Japan, and India, which are rapidly implementing the latest technologies due to the increasing internet penetration and improving customer demand is also considered to be a key factor for the growth of TSA market in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Telecom Service Assurance Market

4.2 Market, By Solution, 2019

4.3 North America: Market, By Operator Type and Deployment Type, 2019

4.4 Asia Pacific: Market, By Operator Type and Deployment Type, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Number of Cellular/Mobile Subscribers

5.2.1.2 Growing Need of Operators to Automate Network Operations Due to High Customer Churn and Low Arpu From Voice and Data Services

5.2.1.3 Large-Scale Implementation of SDN and NFV

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Over Data Privacy

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Exponential Growth in the Global IP Traffic and Cloud Traffic

5.2.3.2 Growing Complexities in Communication Network Ecosystem By IoT and 5G Technologies

5.2.3.3 Launch of Vowifi Services By Telecom Operators to Protect Their Lucrative Voice Businesses

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexity and Cost Involved in Upgrading Traditional Network Infrastructure

5.2.4.2 In-House Service Assurance Solutions Used By Service Providers

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.2 Health Level Seven

5.3.3 Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine

5.3.4 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.6 The International Organization for Standardization 27001

5.4 Use Cases



6 Telecom Service Assurance Market, By Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Products

6.2.1 Fault and Event Management

6.2.1.1 Fault and Event Management to Facilitate Efficient Network Visibility By Minimizing the Number of Network Issues and Downtime

6.2.2 Performance Management

6.2.2.1 Performance Management to Enhance Customer Experience By Proactively Detecting Irregular Network Behavior and Service Degradations in Near Real Time

6.2.3 Quality and Service Management

6.2.3.1 Quality and Service Management to Transform Traditional Network-Centric Telecom Monitoring Into Customer-Centric Telecom Service Quality Management

6.2.4 Intelligent Assurance and Analytics

6.2.4.1 Intelligent Assurance and Analytics Embrace Ai and Ml Technology for Real-Time Service Reporting and Assurance

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Need for In-Depth Consulting Expertise in Multi-Vendor and Multi-Technology Network Management, Reporting, and Optimization to Drive the Demand for Professional Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Growing Need for Increased Efficiency and Profitability to Boost the Demand for Managed Services



7 Market, By Operator Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mobile Operator

7.2.1 Exponential Traffic Growth in Wireless Network to Boost the Adoption of Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Among Mobile Operators

7.3 Fixed Operator

7.3.1 Need to Provide Better Connectivity and Secured Services Driving the Adoption of Telecom Service Assurance Solutions Among Fixed Operators



8 Market, By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Benefits of Better Control Over System and Data to Boost the Adoption of On-Premises Telecom Service Assurance Solutions

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Low Cost and Easy Deployment to Fuel the Adoption of Cloud-Based Telecom Service Assurance Solutions



9 Telecom Service Assurance Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.1.1 Definition

10.2.1.2 List of Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.2.1 Definition

10.2.2.2 List of Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.3.1 Definition

10.2.3.2 List of Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.2.4.1 Definition

10.2.4.2 List of Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 External Factors



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Broadcom (CA Technologies)

11.3 Ericsson

11.4 HPE

11.5 NEC

11.6 Amdocs

11.7 Accenture

11.8 Comarch S.A.

11.9 Huawei

11.10 Nokia

11.11 IBM

11.12 NETSCOUT

11.13 Spirent Communications

11.14 TEOCO Corporation

11.15 MYCOM OSI

11.16 EXFO

11.17 Intracom Telecom

11.18 RADCOM

11.19 Anritsu

11.20 VMware

11.21 Centina Systems

11.22 Infovista

11.23 Arris

11.24 Enghouse Networks

11.25 VIAVI Solutions



