8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey Launches in San Diego; Lands Distribution Deal with Savannah Distributing Company in the Midst of Impressive Market Roll-out

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey, the first premium American 100% all-natural chocolate-infused bourbon whiskey, announced today its launch in San Diego and subsequent partnership with Savannah Distributing Company, a large independent premium beverage distributor covering the State of Georgia. Currently one of the fastest growing whiskey brands in the nation, 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey can already be found in 250 locations across San Diego county, with additional distribution deals across nine states, including New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. The product will be available in eight additional states starting in November and another twelve by December, ideal for the holiday entertaining season.

Bottled at the source, 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey blends the world's most popular flavor – chocolate – with the most notable spirit – whiskey – using the finest all-natural ingredients, sourced from Madagascar, Indonesia and Mexico, combined with premium aged bourbon. The result is a smooth and sophisticated flavor with subtle notes of oak, maple and vanilla. The company was founded in May 2017 by Paul Thomas, the founder and visionary behind Julian Hard Cider.

"8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey is truly unlike anything available on the market today," said Paul Thomas, Founder and CEO. "Through extreme precision and undeniable dedication to providing the most quality product, we've created a spirit that not only honors both chocolate and whiskey flavors but elevates the entire drinking experience and evokes a sense of passion for the brand. We have already seen a high demand for 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey and are looking forward to receiving continued feedback from our loyal customer base as we continue to grow across the nation."

"Savannah Distributing Company is thrilled to help 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey bring its innovative and trend-setting craft spirit to the Georgia market," said Sanders Monsees, Vice President of Marketing for Savannah Distributing Company. "We think 8 Ball has mass-market potential and we're excited to be one of their first distributors in the country."

Enjoyed on the rocks, as a shot or in an exquisite craft-cocktail, 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey elevates every moment. A percentage of every bottle sold is donated to support the Tragedy Assistance Program (TAPS) for grieving military families and also Tuesdays Children who supports families of 9/11 victims. The handcrafted spirit is 66 proof and can be found online at www.kegnbottle.com or at over 250 local San Diego bars, restaurants and liquor stores. The price for a 750 ml bottle starts at $29.99.

To learn more about 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey, please visit www.8ballwhiskey.com and follow on Instagram (@8ballwhiskey).

Founded in May 2017, 8-Ball Premium Chocolate Whiskey is the first premium American 100% all-natural chocolate-infused bourbon whiskey.

