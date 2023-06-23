$8 Billion+ Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market by Type, Platform, Application and Wavelength - Global Forecast to 2032

23 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Report 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall world revenue for the Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value will surpass US$8.00 billion in 2022, this report calculates. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2032.
Increasing Demand for UAV
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, have been a regular feature in military applications, especially surveillance, for some time, and the range of defence applications continues to grow as technology develops. The pace of development of drones continues to increase, driven by geopolitical factors such as the rise of China. The development of drone technology is strategic in its continuing struggle to assert itself as a regional hegemonic power. Accounting for more than 70% of the global drone market, the government segment, comprising military and law enforcement agencies, was the key demand generator for drones in 2021.
Leading Companies and the Potential for market growth
- Airbus
- ASELSAN
- BAE Systems plc
- Boeing
- CONTROP
- Corning Incorporated
- Elbit Systems Ltd
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Hensoldt AG
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Kollmorgen
- L3Harris Technologies
- Leidos Holdings
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Logos Technologies
- ManTech International Corporation
- Moog
- Northrop Grumman
- Raytheon Technologies
- Rheinmetall AG
- Rockwell Collins
- Saab AB
- Teledyne Technologies
- Textron
- Thales SA
Segments Covered in the Report
Type Outlook
- Imaging EO/IR System
- Non-imaging EO/IR System
Platform Outlook
- Airborne EO/IR System
- Ground EO/IR System
- Naval EO/IR System
Application Outlook
- Military Intelligence
- Military Surveillance
- Military Reconnaissance
- Others
Wavelength Outlook
- Ultraviolet Wavelength
- Near-Infrared Wavelength
- Short Wavelength
- Medium Wavelength
- Long Wavelength
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Report Overview
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Premium Insights
Chapter 4 Industry Outlook
- Key Findings
- Market Dynamics
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
- Electro-optical Programs by Leading Manufacturers
- EOST-46 (High Performance Passive Electro-Optical Surveillance and Tracking System) - Leonardo
- TITAN 385ES-HD - Leonardo
- IRST21 Sensor System - Lockheed Martin
- LITENING Advanced Targeting Pod - Northrop Grumman
- TALIOS pod - Thales
- LAIRCM (Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure) - Northrop Grumman
- The WESCAM MX-15 EO/IR Imaging System - L3Harris Technologies
- FLIR 111 - Helicopter Navigation FLIR
- SPHYDER (Smart Processing Hyperspectral Detection And Reconnaissance System)
- ALICE HH (Handheld Uncooled Thermal Imager)
- Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Recent News/Development
- F-35 Lightning II Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS)
- Fusion of Radar and Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) for Ship Classification and Identification
- Quantum Leap in Naval EO/IR Capabilities
- SWOT Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis
- Key Findings
- Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Forecast
- Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Region
- Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Type
- Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Platform
- Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Application
- Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Wavelength
Chapter 6 Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis by Type
- Segment Overview
- Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Type, 2022-2032 (USD Mn, AGR (%), CAGR (%))
- Imaging EO/IR System Segment
- What is Military Imaging and Surveillance Technology
- L3Harris To Provide New Passive EO/IR Capability To US Navy
- EO Vista Imaging Sensor for Space Force Weather Satellites
- Opgal's Battle Proven Military Thermal Imaging Defense Solutions
- Global Imaging EO/IR System Market Forecast
- Global Imaging EO/IR System Market by Region
- Non-Imaging EO/IR System Segment
- Non-Imaging EO/IR Systems
- Non-Imaging Applications?
- Global Non-Imaging EO/IR System Market Forecast
- Global Non-Imaging EO/IR System Market by Region
Chapter 7 Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis by Platform
- Segment Overview
- Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Platform
- Airborne EO/IR System Segment
- The Market for Airborne Electro-Optical Systems
- Hensoldt Launched New Argos-8 Lightweight Airborne Surveillance And Targeting System
- Leonardo EO/IR Surveillance & Targeting
- Rafael Unveils Microlite EO/IR Sensor
- Compact, lightweight Airborne EO/IR system for Wide-Area Persistent Surveillance
- Global Airborne EO/IR System Market Forecast
- Global Airborne EO/IR System Market by Region
- Ground EO/IR System Segment
- Raytheon Delivered 'Third-Generation' FLIR System to US Army
- IAI Introduced a New Electro-Optical Surveillance System - MegaPOP
- Global Ground EO/IR System Market Forecast
- Global Ground EO/IR System Market by Region
- Naval EO/IR System Segment
- Stabilized Payloads for Naval
- CONTROP Delivered its Naval Surveillance System iSea-30HD EO/IR to Latvian Navy
- L3Harris to Provide Passive EO/IR Capability for US Navy's Fleet Protection
- Raytheon EO/IR System for Navy Advances to Production
- Global Naval EO/IR System Market Forecast
- Global Naval EO/IR System Market by Region
Chapter 8 Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis by Application
- Segment Overview
- Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Application
- Military Intelligence Segment
- Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISR and ISTAR)
- Global Military Intelligence Market Forecast
- Global Military Intelligence Market by Region
- Military Surveillance
- Teledyne FLIR Unveiled New Military Vehicle Surveillance System
- WESCAM MXT-15, AIR SURVEILLANCE
- Aerial Surveillance via Unmanned Systems
- Global Military Surveillance Market Forecast,
- Global Military Surveillance Market by Region
- Military Reconnaissance
- Battlespace Reconnaissance and Information Superiority
- Electro-optical Reconnaissance System Developed for Training and ISR
- Radar-based surveillance and reconnaissance
- Global Military Reconnaissance Market Forecast
- Global Military Reconnaissance Market by Region
- Other Military Application
- EO/IR sensors boost situational awareness
- Global Other Military Application Market Forecast
- Global Other Military Application Market by Region
Chapter 9 Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) System Market Analysis by Wavelength
- Segment Overview
- Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Wavelength
- Ultraviolet Market Segment
- Military Looks to Ultraviolet Networks for Secure Battlefield Communication
- Global Ultraviolet Market Forecast
- Global Ultraviolet Market by Region
- Near-Infrared Market Segment
- NIR (Near-Infrared) Imaging Cameras
- Global Near-Infrared Market Forecast
- Global Near-Infrared Market by Region
- Short Wavelength Infrared Market
- Weapon Systems
- Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) for Surveillance Applications in defence
- Global Short Wavelength Infrared Market Forecast
- Global Short Wavelength Infrared Market by Region
- Medium Wavelength
- FLIR Launches Mid-Wave Infrared Thermal Camera
- Advantages of MWIR in long-range imaging
- Global Medium Wavelength Infrared Market Forecast
- Global Medium Wavelength Infrared Market by Region
- Long Wavelength Infrared Market Segment
- Multi-Colour Long-wave Infrared (LWIR) Imagers for Infantry Applications
- Global Long Wavelength Infrared Market Forecast
- Global Long Wavelength Infrared Market by Region
- Other Wavelength Market Segment
- Global Other Wavelengths Market Forecast
- Global Other Wavelengths Market by Region
Chapter 10 North America Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis
- Key Findings
- Opportunity for Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems in North America
- U.S.
- U.S. Aerospace & Defence Industry
- Next-Generation Electro-Optical and Radio-Frequency Sensors
- US Navy Awards L3Harris $205 Million Contract for New Passive EO/IR Capability to Protect Fleet
- EO/IR satellite prototype for U.S. Space Force coming from Raytheon Intelligence & Space
- US Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- Canada
- Need for Imaging Systems in Canada ISR Industry
- L3Harris Technologies Awarded $380 Million IDIQ Contract for WESCAM MXT-Series Products and Support
- L3 Delivers MX-15 EO / IR System for Canada's Fixed-Wing SAR Project
- Canada Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
Chapter 11 Europe Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis
- Key Findings
- Germany
- Thales Awarded German Imager Contract
- Germany Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- UK
- UK Offers Up Sentinel R1 Surveillance Fleet for Scrap
- UK DASA Awarded Contracts to Develop EOIR Sensor Capability
- UK Ministry of Defence Selects L3Harris Technologies to Provide WESCAM EO/IR Sensors for Upgrade Program
- Cambridge Pixel Delivers RadarWatch Software for UK Firing Ranges
- UK Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- France
- French Armed Forces Buy 70 Thales Spy 'Ranger
- Boeing To Upgrade French E-3F Airborne Warning and Control System
- Next-Generation EO/IR System Selected for French Navy Helicopters
- Tactical SIGINT Systems in France to be Upgraded by Thales and Airbus
- France Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- Italy
- The First Special-Mission Gulfstream G550 AISREW For the Italian Air Force
- Italy Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- Spain
- GA-ASI and SENER Teamed to Provide Capability to Spain
- Spain to Acquire Predator B
- L3 WESCAM Opens Authorized Service Center in Madrid, Spain
- Spain Buys Four Reaper UAVs
- Spain Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- Rest of Europe
- Rest of Europe Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis
- Key Findings
- China
- Chinese Concepts and Capabilities of Information Warfare
- China Showcased SAR-Equipped BZK-005 UAV in Military led Firefighting Operation
- China's PLA Installs ISTAR Sensor Systems Near India Border In Arunachal
- China Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- India
- India to Procure Two More Phalcon Airborne Warning and Control Systems
- CONTROP to Supply Indian Armed Forces with Electro-optics Systems
- Boost to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence, Indian Navy signs contract with BEL for the supply of Naval Anti drone system.
- India Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- Japan
- The Future of Japanese ISR
- MHIENG to deliver 78 additional 7000-Series carriages to Hiroshima
- Japan Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- South Korea
- L3 WESCAM to Open Authorized Service Center in South Korea
- Korean Light Attack Helo Passes Cold Weather Trials
- South Korea Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- Australia
- SYPAQ - Integrated Sensor Systems Solutions
- Australian DoD announces FOC of new satellite ground station
- Australia Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
Chapter 13 Middle East and Africa Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis
- Key Findings
- South Africa
- Hensoldt South Africa Launched New Quadome Land Radar
- South Africa Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- Saudi Arabia
- L3 Technologies and Saudi Arabian Military Industries Entered Into Joint Venture
- Cooperation on Airborne Electro-Optic Systems
- Goodrich DB-110 Airborne reconnaissance systems selected by Royal Saudi Air Force
- Saudi Arabia Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- Turkey
- Aselsan To Ramp Up Drone Electro-Optics Output, Unveil Upgraded Versions
- Turkey's Meteksan Unveils NAZAR Anti-Electro-optic/Infra-red Guided Missile System
- Turkey Unleashes Indigenous Unmanned Assault Boat 'ULAQ'
- Turkey Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- UAE
- EDGE, IAI Sign MoU to establish electro-optics marketing and maintenance center in UAE
- Edge and L3Harris to localise Wescam MX-Series
- UAE orders additional Seeker UAV from Denel
- UAE Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Israel Unveils Cutting-Edge Surveillance Systems That Can Track You from A Height Of 15,000 Feet
- Rest of Middle East & Africa Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
Chapter 14 South America Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) System Market Analysis
- Key Findings
- Brazil
- Finmeccanica - Selex ES Received Contract to Provide Gabbiano Radar for Brazilian KC-390s
- CONTROP's Airborne Camera Payload Protected Rio Olympic Games
- Brazil Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- Argentina
- Spectrum Aeromed Equips Argentina Army Cessna Citation Bizjet for Air Medical Service
- Argentina Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- Mexico
- Mexico Selected Winglift for Airlift with Northern Surveillance System
- Mexico Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
- Rest of South America
- Rest of South America Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value
Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape
- Top Company Positioning
- Strategic Framework
Chapter 16 Company Profile
Chapter 17 Conclusion and Recommendations
