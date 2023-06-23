$8 Billion+ Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market by Type, Platform, Application and Wavelength - Global Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Report 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall world revenue for the Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value will surpass US$8.00 billion in 2022, this report calculates. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2032.

Increasing Demand for UAV



Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, have been a regular feature in military applications, especially surveillance, for some time, and the range of defence applications continues to grow as technology develops. The pace of development of drones continues to increase, driven by geopolitical factors such as the rise of China. The development of drone technology is strategic in its continuing struggle to assert itself as a regional hegemonic power. Accounting for more than 70% of the global drone market, the government segment, comprising military and law enforcement agencies, was the key demand generator for drones in 2021.

This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or expand their existing operations in a new region.

Leading Companies and the Potential for market growth

Airbus

ASELSAN

BAE Systems plc

Boeing

CONTROP

Corning Incorporated

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Hensoldt AG

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kollmorgen

L3Harris Technologies

Leidos Holdings

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Logos Technologies

ManTech International Corporation

Moog

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

Rheinmetall AG

Rockwell Collins

Saab AB

Teledyne Technologies

Textron

Thales SA

Segments Covered in the Report

Type Outlook

Imaging EO/IR System

Non-imaging EO/IR System

Platform Outlook

Airborne EO/IR System

Ground EO/IR System

Naval EO/IR System

Application Outlook

Military Intelligence

Military Surveillance

Military Reconnaissance

Others

Wavelength Outlook

Ultraviolet Wavelength

Near-Infrared Wavelength

Short Wavelength

Medium Wavelength

Long Wavelength

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Premium Insights

Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

Key Findings

Market Dynamics

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Electro-optical Programs by Leading Manufacturers

EOST-46 (High Performance Passive Electro-Optical Surveillance and Tracking System) - Leonardo

TITAN 385ES-HD - Leonardo

IRST21 Sensor System - Lockheed Martin

LITENING Advanced Targeting Pod - Northrop Grumman

TALIOS pod - Thales

LAIRCM (Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure) - Northrop Grumman

The WESCAM MX-15 EO/IR Imaging System - L3Harris Technologies

FLIR 111 - Helicopter Navigation FLIR

SPHYDER (Smart Processing Hyperspectral Detection And Reconnaissance System)

ALICE HH (Handheld Uncooled Thermal Imager)

Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Recent News/Development

F-35 Lightning II Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS)

Fusion of Radar and Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) for Ship Classification and Identification

Quantum Leap in Naval EO/IR Capabilities

SWOT Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis

Key Findings

Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Forecast

Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Region

Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Type

Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Platform

Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Application

Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Wavelength

Chapter 6 Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis by Type

Segment Overview

Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Type, 2022-2032 (USD Mn, AGR (%), CAGR (%))

Imaging EO/IR System Segment

What is Military Imaging and Surveillance Technology

L3Harris To Provide New Passive EO/IR Capability To US Navy

EO Vista Imaging Sensor for Space Force Weather Satellites

Opgal's Battle Proven Military Thermal Imaging Defense Solutions

Global Imaging EO/IR System Market Forecast

Global Imaging EO/IR System Market by Region

Non-Imaging EO/IR System Segment

Non-Imaging EO/IR Systems

Non-Imaging Applications?

Global Non-Imaging EO/IR System Market Forecast

Global Non-Imaging EO/IR System Market by Region

Chapter 7 Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis by Platform

Segment Overview

Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Platform

Airborne EO/IR System Segment

The Market for Airborne Electro-Optical Systems

Hensoldt Launched New Argos-8 Lightweight Airborne Surveillance And Targeting System

Leonardo EO/IR Surveillance & Targeting

Rafael Unveils Microlite EO/IR Sensor

Compact, lightweight Airborne EO/IR system for Wide-Area Persistent Surveillance

Global Airborne EO/IR System Market Forecast

Global Airborne EO/IR System Market by Region

Ground EO/IR System Segment

Raytheon Delivered 'Third-Generation' FLIR System to US Army

IAI Introduced a New Electro-Optical Surveillance System - MegaPOP

Global Ground EO/IR System Market Forecast

Global Ground EO/IR System Market by Region

Naval EO/IR System Segment

Stabilized Payloads for Naval

CONTROP Delivered its Naval Surveillance System iSea-30HD EO/IR to Latvian Navy

L3Harris to Provide Passive EO/IR Capability for US Navy's Fleet Protection

Raytheon EO/IR System for Navy Advances to Production

Global Naval EO/IR System Market Forecast

Global Naval EO/IR System Market by Region

Chapter 8 Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis by Application

Segment Overview

Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Application

Military Intelligence Segment

Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISR and ISTAR)

Global Military Intelligence Market Forecast

Global Military Intelligence Market by Region

Military Surveillance

Teledyne FLIR Unveiled New Military Vehicle Surveillance System

WESCAM MXT-15, AIR SURVEILLANCE

Aerial Surveillance via Unmanned Systems

Global Military Surveillance Market Forecast,

Global Military Surveillance Market by Region

Military Reconnaissance

Battlespace Reconnaissance and Information Superiority

Electro-optical Reconnaissance System Developed for Training and ISR

Radar-based surveillance and reconnaissance

Global Military Reconnaissance Market Forecast

Global Military Reconnaissance Market by Region

Other Military Application

EO/IR sensors boost situational awareness

Global Other Military Application Market Forecast

Global Other Military Application Market by Region

Chapter 9 Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) System Market Analysis by Wavelength

Segment Overview

Global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Wavelength

Ultraviolet Market Segment

Military Looks to Ultraviolet Networks for Secure Battlefield Communication

Global Ultraviolet Market Forecast

Global Ultraviolet Market by Region

Near-Infrared Market Segment

NIR (Near-Infrared) Imaging Cameras

Global Near-Infrared Market Forecast

Global Near-Infrared Market by Region

Short Wavelength Infrared Market

Weapon Systems

Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) for Surveillance Applications in defence

Global Short Wavelength Infrared Market Forecast

Global Short Wavelength Infrared Market by Region

Medium Wavelength

FLIR Launches Mid-Wave Infrared Thermal Camera

Advantages of MWIR in long-range imaging

Global Medium Wavelength Infrared Market Forecast

Global Medium Wavelength Infrared Market by Region

Long Wavelength Infrared Market Segment

Multi-Colour Long-wave Infrared (LWIR) Imagers for Infantry Applications

Global Long Wavelength Infrared Market Forecast

Global Long Wavelength Infrared Market by Region

Other Wavelength Market Segment

Global Other Wavelengths Market Forecast

Global Other Wavelengths Market by Region

Chapter 10 North America Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis

Key Findings

Opportunity for Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems in North America

U.S.

U.S. Aerospace & Defence Industry

Next-Generation Electro-Optical and Radio-Frequency Sensors

US Navy Awards L3Harris $205 Million Contract for New Passive EO/IR Capability to Protect Fleet

Contract for New Passive EO/IR Capability to Protect Fleet EO/IR satellite prototype for U.S. Space Force coming from Raytheon Intelligence & Space

US Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Canada

Need for Imaging Systems in Canada ISR Industry

ISR Industry L3Harris Technologies Awarded $380 Million IDIQ Contract for WESCAM MXT-Series Products and Support

IDIQ Contract for WESCAM MXT-Series Products and Support L3 Delivers MX-15 EO / IR System for Canada's Fixed-Wing SAR Project

Fixed-Wing SAR Project Canada Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Chapter 11 Europe Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis

Key Findings

Germany

Thales Awarded German Imager Contract

Germany Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

UK

UK Offers Up Sentinel R1 Surveillance Fleet for Scrap

UK DASA Awarded Contracts to Develop EOIR Sensor Capability

UK Ministry of Defence Selects L3Harris Technologies to Provide WESCAM EO/IR Sensors for Upgrade Program

Cambridge Pixel Delivers RadarWatch Software for UK Firing Ranges

UK Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

France

French Armed Forces Buy 70 Thales Spy 'Ranger

Boeing To Upgrade French E-3F Airborne Warning and Control System

Next-Generation EO/IR System Selected for French Navy Helicopters

Tactical SIGINT Systems in France to be Upgraded by Thales and Airbus

to be Upgraded by Thales and Airbus France Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Italy

The First Special-Mission Gulfstream G550 AISREW For the Italian Air Force

Italy Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Spain

GA-ASI and SENER Teamed to Provide Capability to Spain

Spain to Acquire Predator B

to Acquire Predator B L3 WESCAM Opens Authorized Service Center in Madrid, Spain

Spain Buys Four Reaper UAVs

Spain Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Rest of Europe

Rest of Europe Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis

Key Findings

China

Chinese Concepts and Capabilities of Information Warfare

China Showcased SAR-Equipped BZK-005 UAV in Military led Firefighting Operation

China's PLA Installs ISTAR Sensor Systems Near India Border In Arunachal

PLA Installs ISTAR Sensor Systems Near India Border In Arunachal China Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value India

India to Procure Two More Phalcon Airborne Warning and Control Systems

to Procure Two More Phalcon Airborne Warning and Control Systems CONTROP to Supply Indian Armed Forces with Electro-optics Systems

Boost to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence, Indian Navy signs contract with BEL for the supply of Naval Anti drone system.

India Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Japan

The Future of Japanese ISR

MHIENG to deliver 78 additional 7000-Series carriages to Hiroshima

Japan Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

South Korea

L3 WESCAM to Open Authorized Service Center in South Korea

Korean Light Attack Helo Passes Cold Weather Trials

South Korea Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Australia

SYPAQ - Integrated Sensor Systems Solutions

Australian DoD announces FOC of new satellite ground station

Australia Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Chapter 13 Middle East and Africa Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market Analysis

Key Findings

South Africa

Hensoldt South Africa Launched New Quadome Land Radar

South Africa Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Saudi Arabia

L3 Technologies and Saudi Arabian Military Industries Entered Into Joint Venture

Cooperation on Airborne Electro-Optic Systems

Goodrich DB-110 Airborne reconnaissance systems selected by Royal Saudi Air Force

Saudi Arabia Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Turkey

Aselsan To Ramp Up Drone Electro-Optics Output, Unveil Upgraded Versions

Turkey's Meteksan Unveils NAZAR Anti-Electro-optic/Infra-red Guided Missile System

Meteksan Unveils NAZAR Anti-Electro-optic/Infra-red Guided Missile System Turkey Unleashes Indigenous Unmanned Assault Boat 'ULAQ'

Turkey Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

UAE

EDGE, IAI Sign MoU to establish electro-optics marketing and maintenance center in UAE

Edge and L3Harris to localise Wescam MX-Series

UAE orders additional Seeker UAV from Denel

UAE Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Israel Unveils Cutting-Edge Surveillance Systems That Can Track You from A Height Of 15,000 Feet

Rest of Middle East & Africa Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Chapter 14 South America Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) System Market Analysis

Key Findings

Brazil

Finmeccanica - Selex ES Received Contract to Provide Gabbiano Radar for Brazilian KC-390s

CONTROP's Airborne Camera Payload Protected Rio Olympic Games

Brazil Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Argentina

Spectrum Aeromed Equips Argentina Army Cessna Citation Bizjet for Air Medical Service

Argentina Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Mexico

Mexico Selected Winglift for Airlift with Northern Surveillance System

Mexico Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Rest of South America

Rest of South America Military Electro-Optical and Infrared (EOIR) Systems Market by Value

Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape

Top Company Positioning

Strategic Framework

Chapter 16 Company Profile

Chapter 17 Conclusion and Recommendations

