8 Easy Ways to a Healthier You - Courtesy of Basquettes for Cooking and Grilling

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 is here which means it's time to start thinking about how you're going to make this your healthiest year yet. Here are 8 simple ways to help you be the best you.

Cook Better, Eat Better, Feel Amazing with Basquettes, The Everything Basket for Ovens and Grills. New Year - Better You New Year - Better You - Tips for getting and staying healthy and slim in 2022 - Cook Better, Eat Better, Feel Amazing with Basquettes

Move more. Park at the far end of the parking lot. Take the stairs. Get up from your desk. Go outside for 5 minutes after meals. Have a dance party while you cook dinner. Walk to the end of your driveway and back for no reason. Play pickleball. Find a workout you love. Cook at home. When you cook at home, you're more likely to have a well-rounded, fresh meal. If the idea of cooking every day makes your head spin, make enough food so you have leftovers for the following days. Use high-capacity Basquettes to make easier, faster, healthier foods and to ensure cooking will never get boring as you can air-fry, roast, grill, dehydrate and more. Snack wisely. If you're following suggestion #2, you could also try making your own snacks. This way you know exactly what you're snacking on, making it easier to stay away from overly processed foods. See the Basquettes YouTube channel for easy recipes like:

• Kale Chips: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GP_Sq3NYMhU

• Vegan Black Bean Burgers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QVYiKItOn0

• Grilled Tofu and Veggies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kg-nXoXNZDI

• Fruit Chips: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfWpFIMsBwg Take your vitamins. A multivitamin a day helps fill the gaps in your diet, especially if you have certain food allergies or intolerances. A good probiotic also helps improve gut health which is incredibly important for overall well-being. Think before you drink. Ditch the soda and sugary drinks and reduce alcohol intake. Needless calories and extra sugar can leave you without energy and feeling bloated. Instead, drink water. Squeeze citrus fruits like lemons, limes and oranges into water and sip yourself slim. Staying hydrated helps make you feel full and helps flush out toxins. Make sleep a priority. Stress wreaks havoc on our bodies and a great way to feel less stressed is to get good sleep. Relax with a bedtime routine that is conducive to sleep. Limit screen time. Listen to a meditation tape or soothing music. If you're having a hard time falling asleep, don't stress, just rest. Nurture your social relationships. Spending time with loved ones is something we didn't get to do as much of in 2020 and 2021, so take advantage of and cherish social activities. Social relationships help foster emotional and intellectual health. If drinking, use MoodClue liquid chalk markers to write names on glasses to avoid swapping spit and spreading germs. Laugh more. Listen to a funny podcast. Read the comics. Laughing releases endorphins which are the body's natural feel-good chemicals. The better you feel, the more you will want to take care of yourself to keep up those feel-good chemicals. Appreciate the small things.

About Basquettes

Basquettes - The Everything Basket makes cooking and grilling easier, faster and healthier! Basquettes can be purchased with free shipping at https://basquettes.cooking/ or on Amazon Prime https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HN2FM3F. Basquettes is PFOA and PTFE free, scratch and corrosion resistant, and the stainless-steel construction means the baskets are safe for metal grill tools and dishwashers. Brought to you with love by a mother-daughter duo on a mission to encourage cooking and grilling experiences that make the average person feel like an accomplished chef. Follow @BasquettesCook on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for fun recipes and the latest product updates.

For More Information, Contact:

Lauren Wilmot, [email protected], 443-852-5752

SOURCE Basquettes - The Everything Basket