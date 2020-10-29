8 Luxe Holiday Gifts from Soapbox That Make a Difference

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, beginning with Giving Tuesday on December 1, delight your loved ones and give back at the same time with nourishing hair and body products from Soapbox . For every vegan, cruelty-free and phthalate-free stocking stuffer, Hanukkah present, or hostess gift you buy, you donate a bar of soap through Soapbox to someone in need.

On Giving Tuesday, Soapbox will double its donations of soap and is offering 15% off items purchased through www.soapboxsoaps.com (code give2020).

Top Holiday Gifts:

Soapbox Coconut Oil Deep Conditioner Sachets ($2.99)

Drop rejuvenating, deep conditioner sachets into the Christmas stockings of all your long-haired and curly-locked friends and they'll forever be indebted to you.

Soapbox Bar Soap ($4.99)

Coconut Milk & Sandalwood, Citrus & Peach Rose and Sea Minerals & Blue Iris bar soaps make the perfect hostess gift.

Soapbox Shampoo Bars ($15)

Portable, eco-friendly shampoo bars in Coconut Oil, Tea Tree, Argan Oil or Activated Charcoal are ideal for gym rats, dads and your environmentally-conscious pals.

Bath Bomb Kit ($24.99 for a box of 5)

Treat mom or your favorite teacher to luxurious bath bombs in Citrus & Peach Rose, Sea Minerals & Blue Iris, Tea Tree & Mint, Vanilla & Lily Blossom and Coconut Milk & Sandalwood.

Soapbox Liquid Hand Sanitizer ($15.99 per 2-pack, 8 ounces each)

Give everyone you know the gift of clean hands with a sanitizer that strips germs, not moisture.

"Good Hair Day" Gifts:

Tea Tree Scalp Treatment ($9.99)

Vitamin-enriched tea tree solution prevents build-up and is crafted for easy application.

Argan Oil Smoothing Serum ($9.99)

This delicious smelling argan oil serum will smooth those fly-aways and tame baby hairs.

Tea Tree Hydration Mask ($17.99)

Calm and moisturize dry/itchy scalp and nourish hair with this luxurious mask.

About Soapbox

Soapbox empowers people to change the world through every day, quality purchases. For every thoughtfully-crafted product that is purchased, the company donates a bar of soap to someone in need in the USA or abroad. Soapbox's personal care line includes hair color-safe shampoos and conditioners, nourishing body washes, liquid hand soap, lotions, bar soaps, and hand sanitizers. Products are sold in Sally Beauty, Rite Aid, Wegmans, Meijer, other nationwide chain stores and online on Amazon, Boxed.com, and Grove.com.

