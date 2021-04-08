8 Other Reasons Teams Up With Draya Michele To Launch A Must-Have Spring Accessories Collection That You Won't Be Able To Ignore

"We are especially excited for the release of Draya part 2 as it features fresh new staples plated in her signature "Chocolate Gold", as well as some fun new baubles with colored stones sprinkled in, making it the perfect collection for spring" states Charles Lichaa, 8 Other Reasons Founder & Owner. "This collaboration is built around the energy and vibe we know the 8 Other Reasons customer is looking to own and possess - creativity in expression and self-confidence."

The 80-piece range, retailing from $24-$73, combines Draya Michele's contemporary street style with her kaleidoscopic lifestyle, putting a major emphasis on the Chocolate Gold plating for an iconic aesthetic grounded in true authenticity. The range offers earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and an accessories traveler set.

As a way to celebrate the launch of this collection, 8 Other Reasons has partnered with Nordstrom to host a virtual styling experience featuring the 8 Other Reasons' collaboration, which will take place April 8th at 4pm PST // 7pm EST. During Nordstrom's Livestream Shopping event, Draya Michele and Celebrity Stylist Law Roach will share the tips and tricks on how to style jewelry from the highly anticipated collection.

"It's great to collaborate with an individual as hands-on as Draya" says Lichaa. "From the initial vision of "Chocolate Gold'' plating, to having a hand-in small details for each style, to the packaging - it's been a true collaboration and partnership in every sense. Draya is a trailblazer and trendsetter in her own way, and embodies what it means to be a strong woman. She's put out a collection that truly represents her aesthetic and personal style."

The campaign, shot by Amber Asaly, features Draya Michele, who embodies the collaborations fierce, brave & bold spirit. Draya's spotlight in the campaign brings to life the elevated and aspirational styles, with 8 Other Reasons' mission to empower self-confidence.

"I am excited for the release of my latest collection with 8 Other Reasons and for the opportunity to collaborate with their team and bring my vision to life for the second time," said Draya. "This collection was designed with versatility in mind, to enhance and refresh any wardrobe with luxe, rich accents that are affordable. As a fashion designer and entrepreneur, I am proud to partner with Nordstrom for this release and to introduce the collection to a wide range of shoppers through their platforms."

ABOUT 8 OTHER REASONS

8 Other Reasons is a global jewelry label founded in 2010 by Australian born designer, Charles Lichaa. With a vision of disrupting the world of fashion accessories, he mastered affordable luxury, creating a carefully curated jewelry brand rooted in quality and original, avant-garde design, at an affordable price point. 8OR celebrates, embraces and caters to the essence of every inner woman - the beautifully brave-hearted, delightfully delicate and sophisticatedly simple - offering designs that empower women to be confident and unleash every reason behind her expression. With a natural foothold into digital entertainment and influencer culture, 8 Other Reasons maintains strong ties to top stylists and a loyal celebrity fan base including Kylie Jenner, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie and Jill Jacobs.

ABOUT DRAYA MICHELE

Draya Michele is an entertainment personality, social media influencer and fashion entrepreneur. With over 10 million followers across social media, Draya is a force in digital entertainment using her platform to bring her audience into her daily life through candid conversations discussing everyday topics, from business and fashion to beauty and fitness to lifestyle and culture. Draya is the founder and owner of Mint Swim, a celeb-favorite, e-commerce swimwear label launched in 2011. As a standout influencer and entrepreneur, particularly as a woman of color, Draya aims to empower and inspire other women and girls coming up in the industry to create space for themselves industries where they don't already see representation.

