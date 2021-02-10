8 Rivers Capital, Leader in Zero Carbon Technologies, Announces New Chief Executive Officer and President

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 8 Rivers Capital, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Cam Hosie as the firm's new Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds 8 Rivers' co-founder Bill Brown, who is continuing in the role of Chairman of the Board. Damian Beauchamp has been promoted to President, after having served as the firm's Chief Development Officer.

The world needs to spend around $5 billion a day, every day, for the next 30 years to achieve "net zero." 8 Rivers is working with world-class financial partners, private industry, utilities, and the public sector to roll out multiple billion-dollar-class marquee projects to produce clean power, hydrogen and ammonia that are carbon neutral to carbon negative, demonstrating an economic and sustainable path to net zero.

Since 2012, Hosie has led the development and commercialization of 8 Rivers' technology portfolio and projects, where as Chief Operating Officer he brought to bear his previous major project experience to mold 8 Rivers into a world-class execution team ready to deliver critical net-zero solutions. Alongside Brown, Hosie has helped lead financing rounds for 8 Rivers and its portfolio companies and has managed strategic execution. Prior to joining 8 Rivers, Hosie was an energy corporate finance lawyer at Clifford Chance LLP and Russell McVeagh, focused on projects in Europe, the Russian Federation, Asia, the Middle East, North America, and New Zealand. Hosie holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Bachelor of Laws from Victoria University of Wellington, and a Master of Laws focused on international business, trade, and tax from Duke Law. He is admitted to practice law in the Senior Courts of England and Wales.

"Deployment today of zero carbon technologies at infrastructure scale is critical to addressing the global climate challenge. 8 Rivers' technology solutions will be a cornerstone of the global energy transition, tackling the hardest abatement problems such as carbon-free 24/7 power, hydrogen and other clean fuels, and fertilizers—to name a few," said Hosie. "I'm incredibly excited at the opportunity to lead the 8 Rivers team as we work with the world's largest institutions to help the world get to net zero by 2050. I am proud of 8 Rivers' deep commitment to addressing the climate challenge with solutions that are economically and environmentally sustainable, and which offer a generational opportunity for value and job creation."

Bill Brown is a founder of both 8 Rivers and NET Power and has served as CEO of both firms since their respective inceptions. As Chairman of the 8 Rivers Board, Brown will work with senior leaders at 8 Rivers and continue to help 8 Rivers and its partners bring his visionary perspective to help the world to get to "net zero" by 2050. At 8 Rivers, Brown drove the creation of a high-value enterprise that has developed multiple innovative technologies now in various stages of commercialization. In 2018 Brown was named to the list of "50 Most Daring Entrepreneurs" by Entrepreneur Magazine. In 2020, Brown was appointed to the Hydrogen Roundtable and the Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Roundtable of the Sustainable Markets Initiative assembled by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

"One of the biggest challenges in any organization is delivering on a succession plan. With Cam and Damian, I am turning over the organization to a team with skills and abilities ready to deliver these critical technologies and projects to market. I could not be more content or proud, and 8 Rivers has the most extraordinary group of individuals anywhere. I finally get to spend time on the area I enjoy the most—being creative in finding the extraordinary in plain sight." – Bill Brown

Damian Beauchamp has driven revenue growth, project development, and strategic partnerships since joining 8 Rivers in 2016, serving most recently as Chief Development Officer and previously as Chief of Staff. Beauchamp founded two start-ups prior to joining 8 Rivers while pursuing his graduate degree in Chemistry, for which he was named to the Forbes "30 Under 30" list and featured in Fortune. Beauchamp holds a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Kent State University and a Master of Science in chemistry from The Ohio State University.

"I am honored by this new opportunity and look forward to the mission ahead. The growth trajectory for 8 Rivers has never been greater, and we have a very capable, experienced, and ambitious team." – Damian Beauchamp

8 Rivers Capital, LLC is a Durham, NC-based firm leading the invention and commercialization of sustainable, infrastructure-scale technologies for the global energy transition. 8 Rivers is the inventor of the Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a paradigm-changing net-zero power solution that was named ADIPEC's "Breakthrough Technology of the Year 2018" and that is anticipated to form a cornerstone of the clean energy transition. 8 Rivers is also focusing on developing and deploying technologies for clean hydrogen and ammonia, direct air capture, retrofit carbon capture, sour gas sweetening, and space-based solar power. For more information, please visit: www.8Rivers.com

