8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo Returns for Bigger Second Year in Portland, OR!

PORTLAND, Ore., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hugely successful 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo returns for its second year, bringing a thrilling celebration of Black cowboys, cowgirls, and western culture to Veterans Memorial Coliseum on June 16, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Founded by Portland-based photojournalist Ivan McClellan, the first Black rodeo in the Pacific Northwest offers an immersive experience into the world of professional rodeo competitions alongside delicious food, music, and family fun. Last year's inaugural event was a major success seeing a sold-out crowd of 2,500 thrilled and inspired by Black cowboy culture. This year promises to be even bigger and better with 7,200 attendees and $60,000 in prize money on the line.

Ivan McClellan stumbled upon Black cowboy culture in 2015 when he was invited to a Black rodeo in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. "It was a transformational moment for me. I saw hip hop culture and Black church blended seamlessly with the Western world." This led him on a nearly decade-long journey documenting and promoting this extraordinary world. Ivan's photography has been featured in campaigns by global brands like Wrangler, Tecovas, and Apple. His forthcoming photobook Eight Seconds: Black Rodeo Culture (Damiani) is an anthology of the work to this point. During this time the prominence of Black cowboys in popular media has exploded from Lil Nas X's Old Town Road to Pharrell's Louis Vuitton runway show featuring working cowboys and Beyonce's new country-flavored album Cowboy Carter.

Celebrating Black Excellence in Rodeo

The rodeo will once again feature top Black rodeo athletes from around the country competing in thrilling events like bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, and mutton busting. Respected names in rodeo like Tre Hosley, London Gladney, and Tank Adams will travel from Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and California to compete in Portland for their second year. The event aims to introduce modern-day cowboys to fans and educate attendees about the rich cultural heritage of Black cowboys and cowgirls who have been a significant part of American history for centuries.

Award-winning whisky brand Crown Royal is proud to sponsor the 2nd annual 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo in Portland, Oregon, celebrating the heritage, athleticism, and grit of Black Cowboys. Crown Royal, with a history of supporting diverse communities, is committed to uplifting this extraordinary community.

"We're honored to partner with Ivan for the 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo as we continue to celebrate the rich heritage and traditions of Black rodeo," said Hadley Schafer, VP, Crown Royal. "Ivan's work is incredible and we look forward to joining forces to shine a light on the achievements of Black cowboys and cowgirls across the nation."

In March, Tecovas, an American retailer of authentic western goods—from cowboy boots to Western-style apparel—hailing from Austin, Texas, joined the rodeo as a major sponsor.

A Fun-Filled Day for All Ages

Beyond the competition, the Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo offers something for everyone. Attendees can expect:

Live music by DJ O.G.ONE

Small business vendors from the Portland community

community Exciting social media activations and giveaways

An elevated VIP experience

Roping lessons

A mechanical bull

Community Support for a Growing Tradition

Oregon Community Foundation, an organization committed to making a lasting impact for citizens statewide, generously contributed to bring the event to life this year. Travel Portland is returning as a supporter, recognizing the 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo's positive contribution to the city's tourism.

Join Us for a Juneteenth Celebration Unlike Any Other!

The 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo will celebrate its second annual event on June 16, 2024, from 3:00 - 10:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore.

