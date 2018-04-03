8 Securities, Asia's Leading Mobile Investing Service, to Receive $US 25 Million Investment under a Strategic Partnership with Nomura Asset Management

As part of the strategic partnership, 8 Securities Group and Nomura Asset Management will launch new digital wealth management services including robo-advisory and mobile investing solutions for millennials. The two parties also intend to work together on new fintech initiatives in Asia including Japan.

"We are excited to welcome Nomura Asset Management as the first strategic investor into 8 Securities. The investment validates our vision, technology and focus on the next generation of wealth in Asia", said Mathias Helleu, Executive Chairman of 8 Securities.

"The partnership is a combination of strengths. We will build synergies between Nomura's asset management expertise and 8 Securities mobile robo-advisor apps", said Kunio Watanabe, President and CEO of Nomura Asset Management.

"The newly injected capital will enable 8 Securities Group to accelerate customer growth, develop new products and R&D, increase the size of the software development team, and expand into new geographies", said Mikaal Abdulla, CEO of 8 Securities.

Launched in 2012, 8 Securities is Asia's leading mobile first investing service with licensed offices in Hong Kong and Tokyo. The company has a history of innovation, having launched Asia's very first robo-advisor and $0 commission stock trading apps. The apps are available in the App Store and in the Google Play store in English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, and Japanese. In October 2017, IDC listed 8 Securities on its Asia Fast Fintech 101 list and also labeled the company as one of the 10 fastest growing fintechs in Hong Kong. 8 Securities was founded by Mathias Helleu and Mikaal Abdulla. Prior to starting the company, they led E*TRADE's international business across 14 countries. Since launching in 2012, 8 Securities has raised $US 60 million in capital.

Nomura Asset Management was founded in 1959 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc. The core brand within the group's Asset Management division, NAM, has $US 473 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2017. Nomura Asset Management offers investment products to individual investors in Japan through a broad range of channels including securities companies, banks, post offices, and insurance companies. Nomura Asset Management also offers investment advisory services to clients based in Asia, Europe and North and Latin America.

