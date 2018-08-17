8 The Simon Law Firm, P.C. lawyers named to 2019 Best Lawyers® list

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simon Law Firm, P.C. is pleased to announce that 8 lawyers have been included in the 2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries.

"Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession. After three decades, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals worldwide," says CEO Phillip Greer.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

The Simon Law Firm, P.C. would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to 2019 The Best Lawyers in America list:

Benjamin R. Askew - Litigation - Patent

Erica Blume Slater - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Anne-Marie Brockland - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Timothy M. Cronin - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Anthony Friedman - Commercial Litigation

Amy Collignon Gunn - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Anthony G. Simon - Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation - Antitrust, Litigation - Patent

John G. Simon - Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

About The Simon Law Firm, P.C.

The Simon Law Firm, P.C. has earned national distinction as a result of its success in handling cases involving commercial litigation, catastrophic injuries and intellectual property. For two consecutive years the firm has tried cases resulting in the highest verdict in the state of Missouri. The Simon Law Firm, P.C. has been recognized as one of the "winningest firms" in the United States by The National Law Journal. Many of the cases handled by The Simon Law Firm, P.C. have been reported by regional and national news media.

As a compliment to the firm's growing national reputation for excellence, The Simon Law Firm P.C. is also a premier St. Louis personal injury, intellectual property and commercial and business litigation firm. The lawyers and staff help those people that have been affected or injured by dangerous products, environmental waste, prescription drugs, medical negligence and auto & vehicle accidents.

In addition to their victories in the courtroom, the attorneys of The Simon Law Firm, P.C. serve as lecturers and teachers. They write articles for legal publications and they participate in professional development activities throughout the country.

The attorneys of The Simon Law Firm, P.C. are dedicated to protecting their clients' rights by clearly and persuasively presenting their clients' cases to judges and juries across the country.

