8-Time Grammy Award Winner Carrie Underwood to Headline Concert for Legends at 2024 Enshrinement Week

Tickets on sale January 29 for Concert for Legends on August 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village today unveiled the headline act for the highly anticipated 2024 Concert for Legends, proudly announcing 8-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood as the first female artist to perform as the headliner. The multi-platinum and award-winning superstar will grace the stage, promising an unforgettable performance on August 4, 2024.

"I think we can say we are definitely ready for some football! We are thrilled to welcome Carrie Underwood to the 2024 Concert for Legends stage," said Michael Crawford, President & CEO at Hall of Fame Village. "Her incredible talent and showmanship, widespread appeal, and strong connection with country music as well as to football fans everywhere make her an ideal selection for an event that pays tribute to the best to ever play the game. We look forward to an entertainment-packed night filled with chart-topping music while we celebrate our 2024 Enshrinees at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium."

"Anticipation builds as newcomers and dedicated fans unite to witness the perfect harmony of Carrie Underwood's performance with Enshrinement Weekend," expressed Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "The Pro Football Hall of Fame in collaboration with our partners at Hall of Fame Village, eagerly looks forward to embracing this stellar artist, which will be a captivating show."

Tickets for the 2024 Concert for Legends, featuring Carrie Underwood, will be available for purchase starting January 29 at hofvillage.com. Seize the opportunity to experience the live magic of Carrie Underwood in concert as Hall of Fame Village consistently delivers world-class entertainment.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About Carrie Underwood:

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She was Billboard's Top Country Female 2022 and was honored as The Country Star of 2022, her 10th win from the fan-voted People's Choice Awards. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her popular fitness app, fit52 , in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Carrie has starred in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for 11 consecutive seasons. She was the first artist to perform at the Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency began with sold-out runs in December 2021, continued throughout 2022 and 2023, and has been extended into 2024. A deluxe edition of her album, Denim & Rhinestones which she co-produced, is out now featuring six new tracks, which she showcased during her 43-city 2022-2023 U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. Carrie launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, in June 2023. She recently created a second channel, CARR-DIO by CARRIE'S COUNTRY, playing high-energy workout tracks alongside fitness advice from Carrie herself and available to stream anytime exclusively on the SiriusXM app.

SOURCE Hall of Fame Village