8 Times You Should Write a Handwritten Thank You Note

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology continues to advance and evolve, the rules of etiquette remain the same. While saying "thank you" by email, text or on social media may be acceptable, there are times when a handwritten thank you note is still the only appropriate way to thank someone. The experts at The Stationery Studio narrow down eight times that sending a handwritten thank you note is best.

Receiving a Gift . The rule of thumb is that you should send a written note any time you receive a gift, according to EmilyPost.com. This includes gifts for a birthday, baby shower, graduation and weddings. When someone takes the time to buy you a gift, it's important to acknowledge their thoughtfulness with a handwritten thank you. Job Interview . After an interview, it is very important to write a handwritten thank you note for the opportunity. Writing a thank you note helps someone stand out amongst all the candidates interviewing for the position and assures they will be remembered. Dinner Party . When someone has you over to their home for dinner or a luncheon it is a good gesture to send a handwritten note to thank them for hosting. You can mention their lovely home, how much you enjoyed the meal and even ask for the recipe to something you've enjoyed. Gifts Given During Illness . When someone kindly offers meals, flowers or assistance during an illness, it's important to pen a note of gratitude to thank them for their kindness. A simple note thanking them for their gesture is recommended. Acts of Kindness . When someone goes above and beyond or out of their way to help you, a handwritten thank you note is the perfect way to acknowledge their act of kindness. This could include teachers, nurses, friends and family. Funeral . Thanking those who have expressed support and generosity during a time of sorrow is a very meaningful gesture to let them know their efforts were noticed and appreciated. After Being a Guest . If you have enjoyed a weekend at someone's summer home or have been hosted on a trip, it's important to send a handwritten thank you note so the host(s) know that you have appreciated such a big gesture. Let them know that you enjoyed spending time with them, appreciate that they shared their home or trip with you, and remark on a couple memories that will be cherished. An Event in Your Honor . It's important to send a thank you note when someone hosts an event in your honor, such as a baby shower or bridal shower. Be sure to thank the host(s) for everything they did to make your day special.

TheStationeryStudio.com also offers tips on how to write thank you notes in their Studio Insights along with other writing etiquette suggestions.

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premier online personalized stationery and gifts.

SOURCE The Stationery Studio

