8-year-old boxing girl: A different version of 'left-behind childhood'

Little Tangyuan was born in a remote village tucked away in mountains in Guizhou Province. Besides "boxing girl," she has another pitiful tag: a rural left-behind child. For most time of each year, her father works in the cities; and being a boxing enthusiast himself, he teaches his kids boxing when back home. Dad thinks boxing as an uplifting sport. He showed the kids in person, and with dad's guidance, the little girl's attitude towards boxing turned from unwillingness in the beginning, to passionate love. Her talents in this sport were also shown in practices.

Now, boxing has become a daily routine for Little Tangyuan and her brother. Without professional equipment, they would even run to school to enhance their physical strength. Their dad also video-chats with them every day for more than an hour, to communicate with them and supervise their training. Little Tangyuan and her brother said, they want to become professional athletes one day.

Dreams are important to children, and are even vital to the rural left-behind children. By September 2018, there had been over 6 million left-behind children in rural China. Most of them only see their parents taking two walks of life: as a farmer, or a migrant worker. To Little Tangyuan and her brother, boxing is an ambitious dream, but it indicates a brand new way of living. The moment they put on the scrapper, their life has been lit up.

Little Tangyuan's father has also done a good job. His daily company and encouragement via video-chats are significant to the healthy growth of his children. Compared to a comfortable life, the left-behind children need love and accompany more.

Now, China has also been paying more and more attention to the emotional world of the left-behind children. Jintang County in Chengdu City is typical for migrant workers. Schools in the county are made responsible for supervising parent-child communications. And each left-behind child in school there is assigned to a psychological teacher. Related government departments have been cooperating with enterprises, to give touring lectures to the parents on construction sites, so that they can be better aware of their duty as parents and strengthen the bonds with their children.

With the recipe of dream plus company, more and more rural left-behind children will witness a different version of life, just like Little Tangyuan.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

8-year-old boxing girl: A different version of 'left-behind childhood'

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2019-05/30/content_74837950.htm

About China.org.cn

Founded in 2000, China Internet Information Center (China.org.cn/China.com.cn) is a key state news website under the auspices of the State Council Information Office, and is managed by China International Publishing Group. We provide round-the-clock news service in ten languages. With users from more than 200 countries and regions, we have become China's leading multi-lingual news outlet introducing the country to the outside world.



We are one of the country's authoritative outlets for government press releases and are authorized to cover various major events. "Live Webcast" is our online webcasting service to present State Council Information Office press conferences in both Chinese and English languages. We are reputed for timely and accurate delivery of news and information, and wide interactions with audiences. In addition, we are authorized to publish and live broadcast major events and press conferences of ministries, local government agencies and institutions as well as enterprises.



In the era of mobile internet, we endeavor to create an array of products for mobile devices headed by the multilingual WAP platform and the mobile APP. We also use Chinese and international social media to publish information for different user groups.



In the future, CIIC will continue to offer authoritative information about China, tell China's stories, voice China's opinions, and introduce a vivid, panoramic and multicultural China to the world through multi-language, multi-media and multi-platforms.

SOURCE China.org.cn