8 Year Stock Market-Beating Strategy Given Away for Free by Liberated Stock Trader

Outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark is the goal of active fund managers, but 78% failed to achieve it over the last five years.*

Liberated Stock Trader Beat the Market 8 Year Returns

"I have been inspired by the work of Joel Greenblatt and William J. O'Neil. But these strategies need something extra," said Barry D. Moore, Founder of LiberatedStockTrader.com. "Screening for companies with increasing Cash Flow and Earnings Growth is a well-established best practice. Combined with Earnings Yield and Return on Capital, you have a foundation of financially stable growth stocks."

"The strategy adds a new twist by selecting companies that have beaten the S&P 500 in the trailing 12 months."

The goal was to create a simple strategy to make yearly profits that exceed the S&P 500's returns.

The LST Beat the Market strategy has successfully outperformed the S&P 500 in 7 of the last 8 years: providing a total return of 408% versus the S&P 500's 152%.

The strategy is suitable for individual investors because it selects only 15 to 40 stocks per year.

If the system is so successful, why share it with others?

The strategy could be used to establish a fund, but I would rather simply partner with Stock Rover, a leading stock screening software company. I chose Stock Rover because they have the only stock screening software that can handle the calculations and backtesting required to prove the strategy.

How Can You Try the LST Beat the Market Strategy?

Liberated Stock Trader has partnered exclusively with Stock Rover, a company with $6 billion in client assets managed, to provide the LST Beat the Market strategy for free to their clients.

The system's criteria and audited historical results are available here: https://www.liberatedstocktrader.com/lst-beat-the-market-screener/

About LiberatedStockTrader.com

LiberatedStockTrader.com was founded in 2010 to empower investors through education. LiberatedStockTrader.com's founder, Barry D. Moore, is a Certified Financial Technician (CFTe) and independent investor who has researched investing strategies for over 20 years. Based in Europe, he prefers to invest in US stocks.

No investing system is guaranteed to work in the future, Markets go down as well as up. LiberatedStockTrader.com is not a registered financial advisor, does not recommend purchasing specific stocks, and accepts no liability for the use of this work.

*S&P SPIVA Report 2020

