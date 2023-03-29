$80,000 in Prizes Fuel Web3 Innovators in QuickNode's Third QuickPitch Competition

NFT ownership verification tool, ethpass, claims QuickPitch victory – winning $10,000 cash, one year of free QuickNode service, $25,000 of AWS credits, Dust Labs OS Credits, and more.

MIAMI, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickNode, the leading end-to-end development platform for web3 innovators, is thrilled to announce ethpass as the winner of the third QuickPitch competition. Runners-up include Snag Solutions in second place and Moonstream in third. In total, $80,000 in prizes was awarded to the over 350 QuickPitch applicants.

Designed to empower startups and foster innovation in the web3 space, QuickPitch has quickly become a hotbed for groundbreaking projects. This round saw an impressive 40% increase in applications from the last, with over 350 startups vying for a chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of industry experts from Amazon Web Services (AWS), OrangeDAO, Variant, and Dust Labs. No participants walked away empty-handed, as every applicant will receive one free month on QuickNode to kickstart their projects.

"Having met talented founders at events all over the world, we created QuickPitch as a new platform for them to share their vision with the broader community, and ultimately help them grow their businesses," said Jason Hunt, QuickNode's VP of Ecosystem. "This event showcased that talent and innovation, reinforcing our belief that blockchain technology will be used to create the next generation of customer experiences. QuickNode is committed to cultivating an ecosystem where builders can come together, and bring amazing new projects to life. We're excited to continue hosting QuickPitch events that support the web3 startup community."

QuickPitch is a live contest hosted on Twitter Spaces open to all web3 startups, offering a global stage to present their ideas and compete for valuable prizes. Fully chain-agnostic, and welcoming to innovators from around the world, QuickPitch is a prime example of all the best characteristics that web3 has to offer. The event assembled a prestigious panel of industry-leading judges, including:

Jeff Hasselman , AWS Global Head of Web3

, AWS Global Head of Web3 Kevin DeGods, CEO of Dust Labs

Ishan Goyal , Head of Ecosystems & Orange DAO

, Head of Ecosystems & Orange DAO Tina Dai , Investment Partner at Variant

From the pool of 350+ applications, six finalists were chosen to pitch their startups to the judges and a live audience via Twitter Spaces . The team from ethpass rose above the rest, impressing the judges with a cutting-edge NFT ownership verification tool for Google and Apple wallets that won the top prize, which includes $10,000 cash, one year of free QuickNode services (up to $25,000), $25,000 of AWS credits, Dust Labs Credits, one week of ad space on icy.tools, advisory sessions with DeGods founders, and more. In addition to the top three winners, every applicant will receive one free month of QuickNode, up to $299, and a total of over $80,000 in prizes were awarded to the community to support builders and encourage innovation.

For more details on prize distribution and upcoming QuickPitch competitions, visit: https://go.quicknode.com/quickpitch

About QuickNode

QuickNode , the leading end-to-end developer platform, is transforming Web3 and blockchain infrastructure by simplifying dApp development and providing high-performance access to 19 blockchains. Since 2017, QuickNode has empowered hundreds of thousands of top developers and companies to focus on innovation by accelerating dApp build times and offering enterprise-grade solutions to businesses of every size.

Media Contact

Dillon Arace

[email protected]

SOURCE QuickNode