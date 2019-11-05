$80,000 Raised for Chicago-area Childhood Cancer Awareness Groups

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Rohrman Auto Group, the Midwest's largest family-owned auto dealer group, has raised $80,000 for Illinois and Indiana-area childhood cancer support groups in its second annual Childhood Cancer Awareness Month fundraiser. With each new vehicle sold during September 2019, $50 was set aside for cancer support charities including Phil's Friends, Superhero Collective, and Illinois Chapter of The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Members of the community and representatives from each beneficiary were in attendance on Wednesday, October 23 at Lexus of Arlington in Arlington Heights as Bob Rohrman Auto Group president Ryan Rohrman presented each with a $14,800 check. Remaining monies will be shared among several additional childhood cancer related support charities. Click here for full details and pictures.

(l-r) Dan McCarthy (Illinois Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), Phil Zielke (Phil's Friends), Ryan Rohrman (Bob Rohrman Auto Group), Tim Brigham (Superhero Collective) receive a donation from Bob Rohrman Auto Group.

"We are privileged to serve those who have welcomed Bob Rohrman Auto Group dealerships into their communities for more than forty years," said Ryan Rohrman, Bob Rohrman Auto Group president. "These donations are consistent with the Bob Rohrman Auto Group mission of demonstrating our gratitude by giving back to organizations who serve those same communities."

The beneficiaries, chosen because of their uniqueness and community focus are:

Superhero Collective is a group of people who bring hope to children fighting illness by summoning superheroes from around the galaxy! With their superhuman friends, they visit children in area hospitals and their homes with toys and treats. Learn more at SuperheroCollective.com .

Phil's Friends is a Christian nonprofit organization founded by two-time cancer survivor Phil Zielke. Phil's Friends' mission is to bring support and hope to those affected by cancer. Learn more at PhilsFriends.org .

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society funds leading-edge research for every type of blood cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other rare types of blood cancers. Learn more at LLS.org/Illinois.

About Bob Rohrman Auto Group

Bob Rohrman Auto Group is the Midwest's largest family-owned auto dealer group with dealerships in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. whose portfolio includes Acura, Ford, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Lincoln, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen. Lexus of Arlington dealership has the distinction of the world's largest Lexus dealership with indoor golf, fitness center, movie theatre, and children's activity center. Learn more at Rohrman.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Arnold

312-600-7380

228506@email4pr.com

SOURCE Bob Rohrman Auto Group