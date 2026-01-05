80 Acres Farms Expands Microgreens Nationwide

Shoppers can now find 80 Acres Farms microgreens at Albertson's, Dorothy Lane Markets, The Fresh Market, H-E-B, King Soopers, Mariano's, Meijer, Metro Market, Pick 'n Save, Safeway, and Walmart, with Fred Meyer, QFC, and more retail customers coming soon. The microgreens are also available at restaurants via U.S. Foods, one of the country's leading foodservice distributors. This expansion follows years of strong retail performance, meeting rising demand for fresh, high-quality produce grown closer to where consumers live.

"Microgreens deliver some of the most concentrated flavor and nutrition you'll find in fresh produce, which is why they've been an important part of our business for years," said Mike Zelkind, cofounder and CEO of 80 Acres Farms. "This expansion demonstrates our retail partners' confidence in our ability to deliver that quality and consistency at scale."

80 Acres Farms' microgreens are part of a broader portfolio of leafy greens, culinary herbs, salad kits, and salad dressings, supported by a network of large-scale indoor vertical farms. The company's recent merger with Soli Organic, announced in Q3 of 2025 , has enhanced its geographic footprint and production capabilities.

"From the beginning, our goal has been to design growing systems that actually work in the real world—systems that are reliable, efficient, and adaptable," said Tisha Livingston, cofounder of 80 Acres Farms and CEO of Infinite Acres, the company's tech-focused subsidiary. "Our technological foundation enables consistent production, quick responses to our partners' needs, and the ability to scale efficiently to meet demand for products like microgreens."

The company currently offers seven microgreen SKUs for retail and foodservice customers:

80 Acres Farms Arugula Microgreens

80 Acres Farms Broccoli Microgreens

80 Acres Farms Micro-Topia Microgreens

80 Acres Farms Super Punch Microgreens

80 Acres Farms Nice 'N Spicy Microgreens

80 Acres Farms Red Veined Sorrel Microgreens

80 Acres Farms Pea Shoots Microgreens

Visit 80AcresFarms.com and follow @80AcresFarms on social media for more information.

About 80 Acres Farms

80 Acres Farms is a vertical farming company operating next-generation "smart farms" that supply retailers and foodservice partners with pesticide-free produce year-round. Powered by subsidiary Infinite Acres' proprietary GroLoop™ technology platform, 80 Acres Farms grows leafy greens, herbs, and microgreens with unprecedented efficiency, using 100% renewable electricity and up to 95% less water per pound of produce. The company's branded salads, salad kits, herbs, microgreens, and dressings are available in more than 17,000 retail locations nationwide.

SOURCE 80 Acres Farms