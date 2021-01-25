80% of White Respondents Are Aware of Bitcoin Compared to 66% of Hispanics and 61% of Black Respondents, New Study by SimpleMoneyLyfe

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The research, which analyzed exclusive survey results and public databases, also discovered that males are more aware of Bitcoin than females, and 67% of Millennials favor Bitcoin over gold.

The data encompasses results from November 2019 to January 2021 - making it the most comprehensive cryptocurrency study to date. Moreover, our data hits on topics that resonate with consumers, academia, and the private industry. The results shed light on a new narrative that has not been covered - one that reveals rampant disparity.

This SimpleMoneyLyfe Study also analyzed several other factors related to cryptocurrency and the broader blockchain industry.

Here is a quick snapshot of what our industry-leading research reveals:

Cryptocurrency Criminal Activity: Just 0.34% of Crypto's Transaction Volume was Used for Criminal Activity. This equates to roughly 10 billion dollars.

Bitcoin Hoarders are Prevalent: 2% of Crypto Wallets Control 95% of all Bitcoin. This includes numerous governments, financial institutions, and early Bitcoin investors/miners.

Male vs Female Bitcoin Awareness: According to another survey, 78% of male survey respondents reported being aware of Bitcoin, while only 71% of females were aware of this particular digital asset (18+ or Older).

Massive Blockchain Investments: As blockchain is accepted and utilized across different industries, the U.S. is poised to remain at the forefront of innovation. It is projected to spend $4.2 billion on blockchain solutions.

