80 Percent of Parents with Children Ages 3 to 13 Plan to Send Child to School with a Reusable Water Bottle this Fall, According to New Research from Contigo

Parents are shopping earlier than ever because their school supply lists have grown, and the top five items look a little different this year:

hand sanitizer (67%) masks (67%) disposable gloves (51%) anti-bacterial spray (48%) reusable water bottle (43%)

"We know parents are navigating new challenges this back-to-school season. Our priority at Contigo is to make them feel confident in their kids' transition to in-person learning by providing an effortless drinking experience" said Reggie Moore, Vice President & General Manager for Beverage in the Outdoor and Recreation Business Unit at Newell Brands. "Our research tells us that 80 percent of parents are planning to send their child to school with a reusable water bottle, making it a top item on shopping lists this year."

Contigo's newly designed Kids AUTOSPOUT™ Water Bottle delivers on the top three priorities parents surveyed said they are looking for in a kid's water bottle:

Easy-to-Clean (56%): The Easy-Clean lid is top-rack dishwasher safe and designed to eliminate nooks and crannies where dirt and grime could get trapped. Plus, the pop-up straw spill-proof valve is a cinch to disassemble for thorough cleaning but stays tethered so parts are not misplaced.

Easy-to-Use (56%): Kids get a kick out of pressing a button to open the pop-up straw for effortless one-handed drinking, and they can easily push the spout under the cover to protect the mouthpiece from the elements.

Spill-Proof & Leak-Proof (43%): The pop-up straw features a spill-proof valve that prevents spills even when spout is open or held upside down—so car seats and desks are safe from a mess.

The product comes in two different sizes—14 oz. and 20 oz.—and a variety of trendy patterns for kids ages three and up. From dinosaurs and sharks to mermaids and doughnuts, Contigo's unique designs make it easy for kids to keep track of their personal bottle. And, the 20 oz. option also comes in playful colors like Green Apple and Blueberry, as well as Eggplant and Punch.

"When it comes to a reusable water bottle option, we want our Kids Water Bottle to be the trusted bottle for parents this fall," added Moore. "We also want to make purchasing our bottles an easy part of back-to-school shopping, so we've partnered with Teachers List, which collects the exact supplies needed so parents can purchase everything in one click."

Teachers List is an online site that allows parents to prefill their online shopping cart with their list at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more. Please visit TeachersList.com to learn more.

Survey Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by OnePoll — a market research company and a corporate member of both the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR) — and adheres to the MRS code of conduct. The survey was conducted with a sample of 2,000 American parents with children ages 3 to 13. from June 25–July 6, 2021. For more information about OnePoll's research in the media, navigate to their portfolio here.

