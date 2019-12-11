800 Carlyle Takes on New Ownership and Management

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20, 2019, KETTLER and Azure Partners signed a property management agreement on 800 Carlyle in Alexandria, VA. As of November 21, KETTLER manages the existing apartment community on behalf of the new ownership group, Azure Partners. 800 Carlyle is a 280-unit apartment community located in Alexandria within walking distance of both the King Street and Eisenhower metro stations.

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with Azure Partners and look forward to managing the vibrant community of 800 Carlyle on their behalf," said Robert Grealy, Executive Vice President of Operations, KETTLER.

"Acquiring 800 Carlyle is an exciting step for our company as we continue our growth in the DC Metro Area," said Arthur Rosenberg, CEO, Azure Partners.

Residents at 800 Carlyle enjoy access to a fitness center, pool and sundeck, club room, game room, resident lounge and underground garage parking. The apartment homes include keyless entry, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinetry, open floorplans, spacious walk-in closets, soaring nine-foot ceilings, and oversize windows for ample natural light.

800 Carlyle is located around the corner from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and is within walking distance of Whole Foods Market, public parks, a multitude of retail and dining options, access to Metrorail, Dash Bus and the free King Street Trolley, and a wide array of employment centers throughout the City of Alexandria.

About KETTLER:

KETTLER is an award-winning, multifamily developer, real estate investment, and property management company. Founded in 1977, the company has developed over 20,000 multifamily units, 5 million square feet of commercial space, more than 46,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities, and many of the D.C. Region's premier mixed-use communities. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company manages approximately 20,000 apartments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. For more information, visit www.KETTLER.com.

About Azure Partners:

Azure Partners LLC is a real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and management of real estate assets within high-growth markets in the United States. Since its founding in 2010, Azure has purchased in excess of $1.8 Billion of assets including more than 8,500 multifamily units and 700,000 square feet of retail.

Contact:

Melissa Fasano

media@kettler.com

703-852-5774

SOURCE KETTLER

Related Links

https://www.kettler.com

