800 Gather to Witness History: 2024 Tang Prize Award Ceremony Dazzles

The 2024 Tang Prize Award Ceremony was grandly held this afternoon, September 27th, at the Globe Playhouse of the Taipei Performing Arts Center. The ceremony commenced with the majestic sounds of the "Tang Prize Overture," bringing together the 2024 Tang Prize Laureates, hailing from countries including the United States, Denmark, and Ireland, both in person and virtually. Dr. Chao-Han Liu, Dr. Wen-Chang Chang, Dr. Der-Wei Wang, and Professor Jiunn-rong Yeh, serving as chairs for the respective Tang Prize categories, introduced the laureates and presented the awards. Over 800 international guests and representatives from industry, government, and academia witnessed this glorious event.

2024 Tang Prize Award Ceremony

The second half of the ceremony featured captivating performances by the Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra, including Beethoven's vibrant "Overture" to Fidelio, Bao Yuan-Kai's whimsical "Sketches of Taiwan," and the first movement of Schubert's majestic Symphony No. 9, delighting the Tang Prize Laureates and guests. The ceremony was also live-streamed globally, sharing this international event with the world.

The six recipients of the 2024 Tang Prize include Omar M. Yaghi for Sustainable Development; Joel F. Habener, Svetlana Mojsov, and Jens Juul Holst for Biopharmaceutical Science; Hsu Cho-yun for Sinology; and Mary Robinson for Rule of Law.

Dr. Jenn-Chuan Chern, CEO of the Tang Prize Foundation, commenced by extending a warm welcome and marking the 12th anniversary of the foundation's establishment. He spoke on behalf of the founder, Dr. Samuel Yin. In June, the 2024 Tang Prize Laureates were announced, bringing the total number of laureates honored over six ceremonies to 39 (including 3 NGOs). A series of Tang Prize Week events have also been meticulously planned. Dr. Chern expressed his distinct honor in hosting this grand award ceremony to recognize the six distinguished laureates. He believes that the laureates' groundbreaking achievements and profound insights will chart a course through these turbulent times in an era fraught with global challenges such as the misuse of energy and resources,accelerating climate change, and frequent conflicts.

Dr. Shu Chien, President of the Tang Prize Selection Committee, stated that the Tang Prize, established in 2012, has become a globally recognized and prestigious international award. Each category is evaluated by an independent selection committee composed of renowned experts, ensuring an objective, fair, and professional selection process regardless of race, gender, or nationality. He further extended his heartfelt congratulations to the six outstanding 2024 Tang Prize laureates, whose extraordinary achievements have made substantial contributions to human health, science, and society.

Upon receiving the Tang Prize in Sustainable Development, Professor Yaghi expressed immense gratitude to the founder, Dr. Yin. He was deeply moved and inspired by Dr. Yin's vision of establishing the Tang Prize to make the world a better place. Growing up in an impoverished environment, Yaghi keenly felt that waiting for ideal conditions often meant stagnation, and that the most remarkable achievements usually stemmed from the humblest beginnings. At the age of 10, he stumbled upon a book in the school library and was captivated by the beautiful molecular structures within, sparking a lifelong passion for chemistry. "As I stand here today, accepting this award," said Yaghi, born into a refugee family, "I do so not just for myself, but for everyone who has ever felt that their beginnings were too humble to make a difference. My journey is proof that remarkable things can emerge from the most unremarkable starts."

Professor Habener is deeply honored to be chosen as one of the three recipients of the 2024 Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science. He finds it immensely rewarding to have his lifelong dedication to GLP-1 research acknowledged in this way. Witnessing the positive impact of his contributions in alleviating the suffering of individuals with type 2 diabetes and obesity worldwide brings him immense satisfaction.

Professor Mojsov is privileged to receive the Tang Prize for her contribution to the discovery of GLP-1. Her curiosity about peptides' impact on glucose metabolism and their therapeutic applications ignited during her graduate studies in the 1970s. Under the mentorship of Professor Bruce Merrifield at Rockefeller University, she delved into glucagon and solid-phase synthesis. This expertise laid the foundation for her groundbreaking identification of the bioactive GLP-1 (7-37), comprising 31 amino acids, leading to the collaboration with Professor Joel Habener to showcase its promise in combating type 2 diabetes. This achievement accomplished her four-decade-long scientific journey that commenced at the Endocrine Unit of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Fellow Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science Laureate, Professor Holst also shared his 50-year journey in discovering GLP-1, a path that began with his interest in incretins as a gastroenterological surgeon. Key milestones included his observation of the change in patients' blood sugar levels after surgeries, exploring the biosynthetic precursor of glucagon from gut cell molecules, predicting its structure, and confirming its role in stimulating insulin secretion. This is how GLP-1 was brought to Copenhagen. With the support of the pharmaceutical industry, GLP-1 therapies have now benefited millions, effectively treating obesity and type 2 diabetes while also decreasing related complications and premature deaths, an outcome that Professor Holst finds deeply gratifying.

Professor Hsu expresses his gratitude to the Tang Prize Foundation, emphasizing the distinct mission of the Sinology award compared to the other three categories. While the other awards focus on solving contemporary global issues, Professor Hsu believes the Sinology award seeks to identify the position of Chinese civilization within the broader tapestry of world history - past, present, and future. This resonates deeply with his own lifelong pursuit: dedicating his early career to studying Chinese history and his later years to extracting wisdom from Chinese culture to address global challenges. While humbled by this prestigious honor, he embraces the responsibility it entails.

Professor Robinson expressed her profound honor and gratitude to be recognized by the Tang Prize Foundation and the Selection Committee in the name of the rule of law. She acknowledged the remarkable contributions of previous laureates who have championed human rights and the rule of law globally, emphasizing the ongoing tasks and shared responsibility to uphold these principles, a theme she intends to explore further in her Laureate's Lecture. Professor Robinson is acutely aware that despite its crucial importance, the rule of law has faced increasing challenges and threats in recent decades. She recognizes the concerted efforts of authoritarian and nationalist leaders to erode the foundations of legal and ethical norms, making the defense of the rule of law an increasingly complex endeavor. Yet, she remains steadfast in her commitment and champions human rights and the rule of law.

