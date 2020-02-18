800 Self-Storage Rooms Coming to U-Haul at I-95 & State Road 84

Construction plans for the abutting property call for the creation of a six-story, state-of-the-art self-storage building. The first floor will feature a drive-up load/unload area so customers can protect their belongings from the weather.

"There is a huge demand for self-storage in Fort Lauderdale, so we need to expand to meet that demand," said Frank Grau, U-Haul Company of Fort Lauderdale president. "We look forward to offering a range of options, including indoor climate-controlled units with high-tech security features."

Contact U-Haul at I-95 & State Road 84 at (954) 525-4125 or stop by to visit general manager Kevin Garcia and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

One dilapidated shed on the abutting property will be removed prior to construction of the new building. Approximately 800 self-storage units at affordable price points will be available when the facility is completed in 2021.

"The abutting property to the east of our facility was becoming an eyesore," Grau added. "It will be something U-Haul and the City of Fort Lauderdale can be proud of when we're done with the expansion."

Once the facility is operating with the self-storage addition, Grau expects to hire additional Team Members. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in the Fort Lauderdale area.

U-Haul at I-95 & State Road 84 will continue to offer truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and boxes, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, U-Box portable moving and storage containers, propane and more.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

