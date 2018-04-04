TOMS RIVER, N.J., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Vehicle Engineering is pleased to announce the availability of its all-new 2018 YENKO/SC® Silverado Truck, powered by a custom built 800 HP 416 C.I.D. (6.8L) supercharged LT-1-based engine, now available in 2 wheel drive.

800HP Yenko Silverado is Now Available in 2 Wheel Drive from Chevrolet Dealerships

Only 25 of these Limited Edition YENKO/SC® Trucks will be built in any factory available color, and all will be based off the 2018 Standard Cab, Short Box Z71 and 2 Wheel Drive Silverado model, to take advantage of the lighter weight of this particular truck model. The YENKO/SC® truck comes equipped with Brembo's larger front brakes, that include 6 piston calipers and 16.1" Duralife™ vented rotors, and Specialty Vehicle Engineering's lowering package, that includes 2" front lowering springs, and 5" rear lowering hardware package, to properly balance the awesome power of the 800HP supercharged engine.

To further enhance the handling of this vehicle, each YENKO/SC® Truck includes Rancho® shocks, skid plates, Hill Descent Control, automatic locking rear differential, 3.42 rear axle ratio, and a new larger diameter (1-1/2") custom front sway bar. The GVWR of this truck is still 7200 lbs.

The exterior and interior graphics, the YENKO® badging, and the 20" Torque Thrust wheels are all reminiscent of the original YENKO/SC® models back-in-the-day. Each of these 25 vehicles will include a numbered power badge, two numbered key fobs, a Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin, and a 3 year year/36,000 mile limited warranty on engine and supercharger assembly, and non-powertrain components.

With Specialty Vehicle Engineering's 1000HP Stage II Yenko Camaro's being sold out for 2018, there are limited slots available to order the remainder of the 2018 825HP Yenko Corvette and 825HP Yenko Camaro.

