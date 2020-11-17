802 Secure Rebrands to LOCH Technologies and Reaffirms Commitment to Securing Cellular and Wireless IoT Devices as Attack Surfaces Increase

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LOCH Technologies, Inc.™ , the leader in wireless IoT security, today announced a rebranding from 802 Secure to LOCH Technologies. The rebrand reflects the company's commitment to its customers and better aligns with the company's position in 5G and broad-spectrum IoT wireless risk and cost management. The new name and brand reflect the comprehensive breadth of the company's services and expertise across 5G wireless, operational technology (OT), and IoT. Through the LOCH Wireless Machine Vision™ Platform, LOCH provides solutions that support the growing number of 5G smart connected devices being used by its customers, across critical infrastructure organizations, like oil, gas and energy, healthcare and smart manufacturing organizations, as well as government agencies.

LOCH - Wireless Machine Vision Platform

Blog post: From wireless ethernet to 5G and beyond : Why we're changing our name to LOCH

"Today, as LOCH, we are reaffirming our commitment to secure the growing number of IoT and connected devices in this new world that gives enterprise and service provider customers more choices for reliable connectivity," said Garry Drummond, CEO at LOCH. "The market continues to evolve with the adoption of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), the anticipated rollout of 5G and satellite, as well as advancements in wireless standards. These innovations enable our customers to implement IoT in an expanded number of locations and use cases. We play a critical role in safeguarding connected devices and networks and helping to manage their cost and performance in this new hyperconnected world amid growing security and privacy concerns with the proliferation of attack methods, new vulnerabilities, and expanded attack surface."

IDC: 41.6 billion connected IoT devices generating 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data by 2025

Wireless and IoT devices continue to proliferate globally as end-users, businesses, and government agencies come to expect round-the-clock internet connectivity for personal and professional devices. IDC estimates that there will be 41.6 billion connected IoT devices generating 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data in 2025. Both "users of things" and "makers of things" understand that, and according to David Reinsel, SVP of IDC's Global DataSphere, "With every new connection comes a responsibility to navigate and manage new security vulnerabilities and privacy concerns." But ensuring effective security and management for billions of devices connected over wireless networks is far from assured today. Traffic is growing from both corporate and personal IoT devices that continue to put businesses at risk and shadow IoT continues to be a growing issue.

Vendors of these systems have been building physical products for many years but they've never had to consider the implications of securing them as they connect to the network and other systems. It's not uncommon for vendors to ship devices that aren't as secure as they should be. Even when they do build adequate security into their products, users don't always configure them properly, which can lead to security vulnerabilities.

While everything will soon be connected wirelessly, most technology vendors and wireless carriers approach wireless and IoT device management with partial solutions that only provide support for a limited array of devices on their networks or the radio frequencies on which they operate. As a result, enterprises often have little visibility into the cost, performance and security vulnerabilities of the thousands of wireless devices that may operate in their environments. In this new world of "wireless everything," innovative organizations are finding new ways to harness the potential of wireless ubiquity and machine-to-machine connections to propel their businesses forward.

Technologies like 5G and satellite will significantly enable the potential of IoT devices by boosting data transport speeds and reducing data latency. The situation becomes more complicated with the increase in remote workers and the adoption of smart home technology. IDC also estimates that there will be over one billion 5G devices, representing about nine percent of global mobile devices by 2023. These remote sensors and smart devices will radically increase the complexity of securing corporate networks from intruders and cybercriminals. And the amount of data created by 5G networks will make it much more difficult to spot anomalies in user behavior from hackers.

Today's security solutions are limited in the breadth and depth of protection they provide. In most cases, they provide support for Wi-Fi protocols and networks as an extension to their wired infrastructure, completely disregarding newer protocols that are becoming more popular. Many also require software to be installed and run on the wireless endpoints, but that, too, is a problem since many low-energy devices can't support that. As a result, anyone looking to secure the various wireless solutions making their way into the workplace would have to deploy multiple security solutions to keep up.

"Billions of new wireless devices are coming online every year to automate our homes, cars, factories, and cities, and they are introducing new levels of security risks. This additional attack surface has to be discovered, monitored, and secured," said Richard Stiennon, chief research analyst at IT-Harvest.

LOCH Wireless Machine Vision Platform | Comprehensive visibility, management and security for IoT networks

The LOCH platform, an artificial intelligence platform that connects all IT devices to identify the first line of defense and implement a line of defense prior to exploitation, provides security, performance monitoring, and cost management for all 5G, broad-spectrum, and CBRS environments. The LOCH platform is a future-proof solution that helps organizations secure any wireless device at any time on any wireless frequency. The LOCH platform includes AirShieldSM for broad-spectrum wireless monitoring and protection, and AirHook™ for cellular monitoring.

"We believe that every connected device needs to be visible and secure, regardless of what type of device it is, what protocol it uses, and who owns it. The stakes are too high when poor device security can lead to data breaches and network disruptions that can shut down a medical device, corporate network, or even the industrial control systems that enable the services we rely on every day," said Kurt Grutzmacher , Chief Scientist & Co-Founder at LOCH.

LOCH provides customers with comprehensive visibility into both wireless IT, OT, and IoT security risks through passive monitoring of Wi-Fi, cellular airspaces, and radio frequencies specific to IoT solutions to help accurately quantify risk prior to an incident occurring. And with 80 percent of new IoT deployments being wirelessly connected, not wired, this is the new attack surface ripe for exploitation.

But it's more than just securing enterprise infrastructure and protecting data and physical assets. In this new world of wireless connectivity, businesses want to connect with customers, business partners, and employees in new ways at the right times wherever they are. This requires the assurance that anyone connecting to the organization isn't introducing a vulnerability for the business.

LOCH partners with the largest companies to provide security to customers

Today, LOCH and its strategic partners are providing customers with comprehensive visibility into cellular and wireless IoT security risks through passive monitoring of wireless networks, cellular airspace, and broad-spectrum radio frequencies specific to IoT solutions. Authorized LOCH partners include: Raytheon, Dell Technologies, and AT&T to name a few. International partnerships include, Rikei Corporation - Japan and Oxygen in Dubai.

LOCH solutions have been deployed across critical infrastructure, healthcare, hospitality, enterprises, gaming, and retail industries to provide next generation wireless visibility, asset classification, and cybersecurity.

About LOCH

LOCH is a global leader of next-generation wireless threat monitoring. The company provides actionable intelligence on all 5G cellular and wireless IoT devices to help organizations improve their security posture, reduce risk, and manage wireless data usage across the enterprise. Every wireless device needs to be visible and secure, regardless of what type of device it is, what protocol it uses, and who owns it. This guides everything we do and why LOCH aims to secure and enable the new world of wireless innovation that will drive the next generation of digital transformation. Find out more at www.LOCH.io.

