802 Secure Shares IoT Threat Research at Internet of Things World 2018, Santa Clara

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As Shadow IoT (Internet of Things) infiltrate organizations, the variety of risks and threats stemming from these devices put networks and data at risk. 802 Secure today released new statistics on the state of IoT Network Security by releasing it's "IoT Cloud Security Report 2017" infographic, providing valuable insights to the extensive and depth of the risks impacting all organizations.

IoT and IIoT (Industrial IoT) introduce new IoT networks autonomous from the enterprise network. Organizations are blind to these IoT networks and devices across a plethora of new protocols and frequencies. As a result, our annual threat report infographic highlights extensive data exposure risks across a variety of enterprises."

"While most organizations prepare for IOT enablement, our threat intelligence shows that most companies are still vulnerable to 10 year old wireless vulnerabilities," said Mike Raggo, Chief Security and Threat Research Officer at 802 Secure.

Download the infographic to learn more about these IoT Risks and Threats https://www.802secure.com/iot-cloud-security-report-2017/

Highlights of the report include:

100% of the organizations had rogue consumer IoT wireless devices on the enterprise network

90% of the organizations had Shadow IoT/IIoT wireless networks, undetected company-deployed wireless networks separate from the enterprise infrastructure.

Organizations are the victim of at least 1 wireless attack every week

Emerging threats include new wireless USB thumb drives and spy cameras

"With 95% of IOT devices being wirelessly enabled, a new approach to detect and assess risk is required. 802 Secure's novel approach of solving the mass problem of IOT network security, through the use of software-defined-radios and big data analytics have allowed our clients to identify these new IOT operating systems, frequencies and vulnerabilities 'on-the-fly' using patent-pending methodologies incorporating statistical, procedural and behavioral AI," said Garry Drummond, Founder and CEO.

Time to rethink wireless network security:

"IoT introduces new operating systems, protocols, and wireless frequencies. Companies that rely on legacy security technologies are blind to this rampant IoT threat. Organizations need to broaden their view into these invisible devices and networks to identify rogue IoT devices on the network, visibility into shadow IoT networks, and detection of nearby threats such as drones and spy cameras. Through IoT wireless network monitoring organizations can expose these devices, tie approved devices into their asset management, isolate rogues, measure security posture, identify attacks, and mitigate threats through deceptive networking," said Raggo.

About 802 Secure, Inc.

802 Secure is developing signal intelligent technology for securing the Internet of Things; detecting and assessing new wireless risks across the broader RF spectrum using software defined radios and big data analytics. 802 Secure has developed a leading world class product, AirShield, to monitor IoT assets, identify risks and threats, and ensure performance and reliability 24x7 of the IoT environment (www.802secure.com).

