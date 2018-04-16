802 Secure to present IoT data loss risks at RSA Conference

About the RSA Talk: IoT offers a plethora of new protocols and frequencies over which communication travels. Protocols and services such as SSDP, P25, Zigbee, Z-Wave, WiFi and more provide countless ways to exfiltrate data or infiltrate the network. Through real-world examples, sample code and demos, we will bring to light these IoT threats and new methods for detecting aberrant behavior emanating to/from these devices.

Who: Mike Raggo, CSO, 802 Secure, Inc.



What & When: Book Signing

Thursday, April 19 12:30-1PM PDT

RSA Conference Bookstore





RSA Session - Exfiltrating Data Through IoT

Friday, April 20 10:15-11AM PDT

RSA Conference



Where: RSA Conference 2018

Moscone Center

747 Howard Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

About 802 Secure, Inc.

802 Secure is developing signal intelligent technology for securing the Internet of Things; detecting and assessing new wireless risks across the broader RF spectrum using software defined radios and big data analytics. 802 Secure has developed a leading world class product, AirShield, to monitor IoT assets, identify risks and threats, and ensure performance and reliability 24x7 of the IoT environment. (www.802secure.com)

Media Contact:

Maura Jones

Tel: 650-834-7200

mjones@802secure.com

