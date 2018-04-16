SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 802 Secure, Inc. CSO Mike Raggo will present on IoT data loss risks at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, April 16-20. Mike will also be signing copies of his books, "Data Hiding, Exposing Concealed Data in Multimedia, Operating Systems, Mobile Devices and Network Protocols" and "Mobile Data Loss: Threats and Countermeasures" at the RSA show.
About the RSA Talk: IoT offers a plethora of new protocols and frequencies over which communication travels. Protocols and services such as SSDP, P25, Zigbee, Z-Wave, WiFi and more provide countless ways to exfiltrate data or infiltrate the network. Through real-world examples, sample code and demos, we will bring to light these IoT threats and new methods for detecting aberrant behavior emanating to/from these devices.
Who:
Mike Raggo, CSO, 802 Secure, Inc.
What & When: Book Signing
Thursday, April 19 12:30-1PM PDT
RSA Conference Bookstore
RSA Session - Exfiltrating Data Through IoT
Friday, April 20 10:15-11AM PDT
RSA Conference
Where:
RSA Conference 2018
Moscone Center
747 Howard Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
About 802 Secure, Inc.
802 Secure is developing signal intelligent technology for securing the Internet of Things; detecting and assessing new wireless risks across the broader RF spectrum using software defined radios and big data analytics. 802 Secure has developed a leading world class product, AirShield, to monitor IoT assets, identify risks and threats, and ensure performance and reliability 24x7 of the IoT environment. (www.802secure.com)
Media Contact:
Maura Jones
Tel: 650-834-7200
mjones@802secure.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/802-secure-to-present-iot-data-loss-risks-at-rsa-conference-300629429.html
SOURCE 802 Secure, Inc
