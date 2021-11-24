81% of Successful Small Businesses Start as Side Hustles, Study by LuisaZhou.com Finds

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 81% of small businesses that make six figures or more start as side hustles, according to research from LuisaZhou.com .

The research also discovered that most small business owners who reach at least six figures in revenue have a college degree.

The majority of small business owners have a college degree. Most successful small businesses start as side hustles.

The analysis included case studies of 200 small business owners, predominantly based in the US (97.5%), with a revenue from high-five figures to high eight-figures. The analysis was conducted online from April 1-May 25, 2021, and updated in November 2021.

The '2021 Small Business Report' investigated several factors that go into building a successful small business.

A Great Customer Experience is Key to Success: The analysis found that the majority of successful small business owners say the biggest reason for their success is offering a great customer experience.

The Most Important Reason for Starting a Business: The analysis reports that the main reason for starting a business, according to 33.3% of analyzed entrepreneurs, is to have a bigger impact and feel more fulfilled.

People Start Successful Businesses Later in Life: The analysis found that a majority, 51.3% of the analyzed entrepreneurs, were between 30-39 years old at the time of their interviews. This backs up existing research, according to which successful businesses are started later in life.

Few Business Loans: The analysis found that most small business owners don't take a business loan. Only 4% of the analyzed entrepreneurs said that they had borrowed money from a bank.

Complete Study Results: https://www.luisazhou.com/blog/small-businesses-that-succeed/

LuisaZhou.com is a leading resource for business owners that's been featured in Inc, Forbes, Business Insider, Bloomberg, and several other major media outlets.

Contacts

Zhou Ventures, Inc

Luisa Zhou

Phone: (636) 748-0867

[email protected]

SOURCE LuisaZhou.com