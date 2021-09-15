81% of U.S. Adults Value Support from Someone with Similar Experiences when Creating Healthy Habits

BALTIMORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, released findings from back-to-back surveys designed to explore whether people seek support in achieving their health and wellness goals. For some time now, many people have been looking at their health more holistically. These latest findings uncover the role that support plays in helping people not only to reach their goals but also to develop healthy habits.

The first survey* found that 66 percent of U.S. adults say having support has helped them throughout their health and wellness journeys. In a follow-up survey** designed to further examine the types of support consumers are seeking, more than four in five (81%) U.S. adults believe they would be more successful in creating healthy habits if they had support from someone who has been in their shoes.

"These findings reveal that a large majority of Americans value guidance from someone who has had similar experiences," said Dan Chard, Chairman and CEO of Medifast. "This is true for our Clients, who are supported by independent OPTAVIA Coaches – the majority of whom have undergone their own transformation on program and therefore understand what Clients are going through. OPTAVIA Coaches provide Clients with critical one-on-one support, a Community of like-minded people, guidance in navigating the Habits of Health Transformational System and a powerful toolbox of clinically proven plans and scientifically developed products to help them accomplish their goals. As we continue to impact more lives, we look forward to connecting people with the support they need to create healthy habits."

Other notable findings* include:

U.S. adults say the most helpful types of support are:

Informational support (75%), like sharing healthy recipes and other resources



Emotional support (70%), like listening and having empathy



Affirmational support (70%), like providing encouragement and accountability

Most U.S. adults currently turn to other people or tools for support in achieving their goals related to mental health (62%), nutrition (61%) and fitness (58%).

Nearly two in three U.S. adults (65%) feel more motivated when connecting with others who have similar health and wellness goals.

Coach support is a critical component of the OPTAVIA program, which offers Clients clinically proven plans, scientifically developed products and a proprietary system to help them create lifelong healthy habits.

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on more than 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of independent OPTAVIA Coaches has impacted 2 million lives and teaches Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and ranked second on FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2020. The company was also named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

*Methodology:

All percentages and survey findings, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,297 adults. Fieldwork was fielded between July 20 and July 21, 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+). The margin of error for this survey is +/- 3% at 95% confidence.

**Methodology:

All percentages and survey findings, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,092 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between August 3 and August 4, 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+). The margin of error for this survey is +/- 3% at 95% confidence.

