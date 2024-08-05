8/11 Day: A Critical Reminder to Contact 811 Before Digging to Protect Underground Pipelines and Communities

Common Ground Alliance and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration encourage safe digging practices

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Ground Alliance (CGA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), remind homeowners and contractors to contact 811, either by phone or online, before beginning any digging project – regardless of size or scope – to protect against underground pipeline damage and ensure excavation safety.

"As we continue to make historic investments in our nation's infrastructure, we are reminding all residents, contractors and landscaping professionals to contact 811, a nationwide toll-free number, before any excavation or digging project," said PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown. "PHMSA seeks to eliminate injuries related to excavation damage to underground infrastructure by encouraging anyone who digs to call 811 or visit 811beforeyoudig.com a few days prior to digging to request that utilities mark the approximate location of buried lines. This simple act can significantly decrease dig-ins to buried utilities, as well as the chance of injury, environmental harm and even death."

Following proper protocols before digging ensures the protection of tens of millions of miles of underground utilities and pipelines. "Aug. 11 serves as a critical reminder to homeowners and contractors to contact 811, either by calling or completing a form online, to have underground utilities marked before digging projects," said Common Ground Alliance President and CEO Sarah K. Magruder Lyle. "Not only will this protect you from fines, but it will also protect neighborhoods from outages and reduce safety hazards."

On Aug. 11, and all year long, make a free request to 811 and have the approximate location of buried lines marked with flags. Additional safety steps include:

Always contact 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

Plan ahead. Make a free 811 request on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, which provides ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.

Confirm that all lines have been marked.

Consider moving the location of the project if it is near utility line markings.

If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has contacted 811. Don't allow work to begin if the lines aren't marked.

For more details, visit 811beforeyoudig.com for information about 811 and safe digging practices.

About CGA

CGA is a member-driven association of nearly 4,200 damage prevention professionals spanning every facet of the underground utility industry. Established in 2000, CGA is committed to saving lives and preventing damage to North American underground infrastructure by promoting effective damage prevention practices. CGA has established itself as the preeminent source of damage prevention data and information in an effort to reduce damages to underground facilities in North America through shared responsibility among all stakeholders. For more information, visit CGA at commongroundalliance.com.

