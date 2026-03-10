818 RETURNS TO THE DESERT FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL 818 OUTPOST PRESENTED BY CASH APP

Kendall Jenner's award-winning 818 Tequila unveils its highly anticipated festival weekend experience

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 818 Tequila , the award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner, announces the return of 818 Outpost for its fourth consecutive year, this year presented by Cash App. Taking place during festival weekend in Indio, California, the invite-only gathering brings together festival-goers, creators, and friends of the brand for an afternoon of live music and specialty 818 tequila cocktails.

Image courtesy of 818 Tequila

Since launching in 2023, 818 Outpost has continued to evolve under Jenner's creative direction. This year's design world draws from Mid-Century Googie architecture and space-age retrofuturism, weaving breezeblock details and classic Palm Springs motifs into sculptural forms that feel Jetsons-nostalgic and distinctly 818.

Set just minutes from the festival grounds, live musical performances will set the tone as guests enjoy signature 818 cocktails including Ranch Waters, Desert Spritzes and frozen 818 daiquiris from Fat Tuesday. Exclusive 818 merch will also be available on-site.

As the presenting partner of 818 Outpost, Cash App is bringing an interactive poolside experience to guests. Festival season is the perfect time to use Cash App pools, which make it easy for groups to collect money for shared expenses like festival tickets and accommodations. At the event, Cash App will be offering group photo opportunities, poolside sweet treats, and more.

Postmates returns this year, bringing the best of LA's food scene to the desert, with the Postmates Pit Stop, an immersive food garden featuring curated trucks from Ggiata, Heavy Handed, and HomeState. The h.wood Group brings their modern-day supper club, Delilah, to the desert in the Delilah Reserve Lounge. The dedicated VIP lounge space invites select guests to enjoy an elevated luxury hospitality experience, complete with exclusive 818 Delilah cocktails and more. Snapchat will host an on-site photobooth experience where guests can take a selfie with custom lenses.

The LaCroix Water Diner will feature 818 cocktails and mocktails. Blank Street will appear for the first time on the West Coast, serving a lineup of signature matcha and coffee beverages as well as exclusive 818 Blank Street cocktails. Khloud will also debut a new product offering. Additional food and beverage offerings from Puesto Salsa, UPDATE, Fruit Riot, and PATH will be available throughout the Outpost.

Rhode will offer on-site product moments, while Lemme will provide gummy vitamins and wellness shots throughout the afternoon. Salt & Stone will feature a new exclusive offering, and HydroJug will host custom laser-engraved tumbler activations. Anablue, Kylie Cosmetics, a new product by Sprinter, Loops Beauty, Mane, Simplehuman, Tangle Teezer, TYB, Uber, Urban Decay, Youth To The People, and 818 Hot Honey Margaritas with Hot Girl Pickles will also be featured across the space with dedicated brand experiences and offerings.

Additional details, including music programming, will be announced in the coming days.

"818 Outpost is about coming together to celebrate with delicious tequila in a setting that feels intentional and inspiring," says Kendall Jenner, Founder of 818 Tequila. "Each year we build on what we've created the year before. We're so excited for this year's Outpost and the world we've built!"

818 Outpost 2026 takes place Friday, April 10 from 1–6 PM PT in Indio, California. This 21+ experience is invitation-only, with a limited number of passes released to the 818 community through select channels ahead of the event. Event details, including location and entry information, will be provided only to invitees upon RSVP confirmation. For the latest updates, follow @drink818 on Instagram and join the brand's Happy Hour community channel.

***This event is invitation-only and non-transferable. Event details such as location and hours will be given upon RSVP confirmation only. ***

About 818 Tequila:

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won over 50 blind tasting awards across 14 major industry competitions. 818 Tequila features four expressions – a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and its ultra-premium Eight Reserve. From its 1% for the Planet giveback, to partnering with S.A.C.R.E.D. – a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made – to working with sustainable suppliers, 818 Tequila keeps the Earth in mind in everything they do.

For more information, follow @drink818 on Instagram or visit drink818.com.

About 818 Outpost:

Launched in 2023, 818 Outpost is 818 Tequila's annual festival weekend gathering in Indio, California. Created under the vision of founder Kendall Jenner, the experience brings together live music, design, and specialty 818 Tequila cocktails in a setting that reflects the brand's distinct aesthetic. What began as a tequila pop-up has grown into one of the desert's most anticipated brand experiences, bringing together trending brands, creatives, and tastemakers.

SOURCE 818 Tequila