818 Tequila Celebrates 8/18 Day by Surprising Brides-to-be in their Community Plus an Exclusive Ring Concierge Giveaway

The brand is thanking its community with surprise wedding and bachelorette experiences, along with a luxury giveaway for one lucky bride-to-be.

Key Summary Bullets:

818 Tequila is celebrating 8/18 Day by surprising members of its Happy Hour community throughout their wedding journeys—from bachelorette weekends to wedding day celebrations.

After receiving hundreds of submissions, 818 selected a few lucky community members for personalized wedding and bachelorette experiences featuring a complimentary 818 Tequila bar with signature cocktails, professional photography, plus gifts from bridal partners phe phe and Daphne.

To extend the celebration beyond the featured weddings and bachelorette parties, 818 is partnering with Ring Concierge on an exclusive diamond giveaway on 8/18 day for another lucky bride-to-be and their wedding party.

The giveaway marks the culmination of 818's Best Summer Ever campaign, giving the broader 818 community one final opportunity to celebrate with the brand and bringing its summer-long celebration to a close.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 8/18 Day, the brand's annual holiday inspired by its namesake, 818 Tequila is raising a glass to its community by surprising select fans celebrating milestones from bachelorette weekends to wedding days.

After receiving hundreds of submissions from members of Happy Hour, the brand's opt-in Instagram Broadcast Channel, where members receive early access to giveaways, exclusive experiences and brand announcements, 818 selected ten to be surprised throughout their wedding journeys.

Photo Credit: Sophie Sahara Planning and Design: Gabriela Solano

As weddings continue to evolve into immersive, multi-day celebrations, couples are increasingly prioritizing personalized guest experiences, custom activations and weekend-long festivities. 818 is bringing those elevated experiences directly to members of its Happy Hour community, surprising them during one of life's biggest milestones.

For the brides, 818 is contributing to their celebration with an 818-branded tequila bar serving signature cocktails, plus professional photography and personalized touches, all designed to create an unforgettable night from the first toast to the last dance.

To make each wedding celebration even more personal, lifestyle brand phe phe, founded by twin sisters Brigette and Danielle Pheloung, gifted each featured bride pieces from its bridal collection.

818 also curated personalized bachelorette gift bundles select brides and their bridal party, featuring branded barware and merchandise, custom waffle pouches and totes personalized with each bride and bridesmaid's name, custom disposable cameras, trucker hats, weekend essentials, and pajamas from Daphne, the ready to lounge line founded by Paige DeSorbo.

"From the beginning, I've always wanted 818 to be part of the moments that bring people together," said Kendall Jenner, Founder of 818 Tequila. "Our community has supported us from day one, so being able to celebrate alongside them during such an important moment is incredibly special. Seeing 818 become part of these memories is exactly what this brand is all about."

The activation serves as the culmination of 818's Best Summer Ever campaign, which rewarded members of the Happy Hour community all season long through exclusive experiences, weekly giveaways and community-first moments.

While the personalized bridal experiences celebrated a select group of community members, 818 wanted more people to join the celebration, too. To do that, the brand also partnered with luxury jeweler Ring Concierge to launch an exclusive bridal giveaway.

The winner will receive a pair of Ring Concierge 3-carat Round Lab Diamond Studs, and up to seven pairs of 1-carat Lab Diamond Studs for their wedding party, 818 hats and totes, and 818 merchandise signed by Kendall Jenner.

"Partnering with 818 to celebrate a bride and her bridesmaids felt like such a natural extension of Ring Concierge and 818's shared values of celebrating life's biggest moments," said Nicole Wegman, Ring Concierge Founder and CEO. "A giveaway for our communities is such a fun way to bookend an amazing summer of events with 818 and celebrate the women who make these moments so special."

Launching on August 18, the Ring Concierge giveaway offers 818 Tequila followers one final opportunity to celebrate Best Summer Ever while serving as a thank you to the community that has supported the brand every step of the way.

To enter, fans can participate through an in-feed Instagram post on 818's Instagram, where complete entry details will be shared. One potential winner will be selected at random and verified to ensure they meet all eligibility requirements, including following @drink818 and @ringconcierge on social media. For more information about 818 Tequila and the 8/18 Day celebration, visit drink818.com.

About 818 Tequila

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won over 50 blind tasting awards across 15 spirits competitions. 818 Tequila features four variations – a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and its ultra-premium Eight Reserve. In the U.S., 818 has consistently delivered double-digit growth since 2023 even as the broader tequila category has remained relatively flat. From its B Corporation Certified Status, to partnering with S.A.C.R.E.D. – a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made – 818 Tequila keeps the Earth in mind in everything they do.

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SOURCE 818 Tequila