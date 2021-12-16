818 Tequila is the Best-Selling New Tequila of 2021 in the United States

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first year, 818 Tequila, the ultra-smooth, award-winning tequila from entrepreneur Kendall Jenner, has become the best-selling new tequila brand of 2021 in the United States (Source: US Sales, IRI Total US, Multi Outlet + Convenience 52 weeks ending 10-31-21. Tequila Brand Family Ranking Report).

818 Tequila

Just seven months since launch, 818 Tequila is now available in 32 states. On their California launch day in May, 818 sold out online in less than four hours, with retailers across California reporting Blanco allotments selling out on the first day of sales. To date, the tequila brand has shipped over 136,000 cases, or 1.5MM bottles of tequila.

"We are thrilled to see the growth of 818 Tequila and sales continue to outperform our expectations," said Mike Novy, President and COO. "The elevated flavor profiles of 818 Tequila were created to introduce a flourishing market to a tequila experience they can savor. Kendall is a strong female voice in the industry, leading a brand that stands for sustainability, while also delivering award-winning taste."

"818 is selling tremendously since it hit shelves of the Lower East Side," said Rhea Duggal, president of East Houston Street Wine and Liquor in New York City. "What 818 has achieved in the past 10 months since its release takes an average brand years to accomplish."

"Chicago loves 818 - it's been our best tequila launch to date at Gold Coast Market, and sales are continuing to grow," said Gold Coast Market owner Hani Mahfouz.

"818 is an all-around great tequila. It's smooth, drinkable, delicious on its own and just as good in a mixed cocktail," said Miami's David Grutman, the founder of Groot Hospitality

RJ Melmen, President of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, agreed, stating; "818 Tequila has been a great new addition to our properties. It's incredibly well crafted and very smooth tasting. We've had many guests ask for it."

John Terzian, cofounder of the h.wood Group also said; "818 is so smooth. It's no wonder so many bartenders and guests request it. It makes my job easy."

818 Tequila is also a 16-time award-winning spirit across six major industry competitions, including Best Reposado Tequila from the World Tequila Awards, Platinum Award from the SIP Awards, Chairman's Trophy from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, Top 100 Spirits from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Double Gold from the SIP Awards, Gold Medal from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards and Innovation Award from the SIP Awards.

From its 1% for the Planet giveback to partnering with local, family-owned businesses in Jalisco, Mexico and sustainable suppliers, 818 Tequila embodies an emerging consumer ethos. For more information, visit www.drink818.com .

About 818 Tequila

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand committed to uplifting the women and men who make it. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family owned and operated distillery, the brand has won 16 blind tasting awards across six major industry competitions, including Best Reposado Tequila from the World Tequila Awards, Platinum Award from the SIP Awards, Chairman's Trophy from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, Top 100 Spirits from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Double Gold from the SIP Awards, Gold Medal from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards and Innovation Award from the SIP Awards. Sustainably produced from one hundred percent Weber Blue agaves, 818 Tequila features three variations – a Blanco, Reposado and Anejo. For more information, follow @drink818 on Instagram or visit www.drink818.com .

Contact:

Meredith Sidman

9145880518

[email protected]

SOURCE 818 Tequila