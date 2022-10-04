82% OF TIKTOK USERS FREQUENTLY NOTICE PHOTOS OF OOH ADS POSTED IN THEIR FEEDS, DELIVERING STRONG ADDITIONAL ORGANIC REACH TO OUT OF HOME CAMPAIGNS

Similar Numbers Reported by Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat & Twitter Users, According to OAAA-Harris Poll Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media users are regularly seeing out of home advertising creative in photos across their feeds, confirming that social provides significant organic amplification opportunities for OOH campaigns. TikTok users lead in reporting that they frequently notice OOH ads while on the platform (82%). Users of Instagram and Facebook are close behind (81% & 80%, respectively), and more than three-quarters of Snapchat and Twitter users also say they often see OOH ads in their feeds (78% & 76%, respectively). Millennials are the group most likely to post images of out of home ads in their various social media profiles.

These are some of the main takeaways from "OOH Consumer Insights & Opportunities Q4 2022: Social Media" a new research report from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) industry, conducted by The Harris Poll.

The research also shows that nearly half of social media users (48%) engage with the out of home ads that they see in their social feeds by visiting the advertised company's website. In addition, over a third are inspired to search for the company online, read reviews about their products and service, and/or ask friends and family about the brand.

"It is impressive to see how organically-shared OOH ads on social platforms prompt brand engagement from users," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "This research underscores the deep connection between great out of home creative and social media – a connection that can supercharge a marketer's OOH investment."

"Creators are posting more out-of-home messages across their social media channels, meaning the stronger the creativity the greater likelihood for amplification," said John Gerzema, CEO, The Harris Poll. "From TikTok to Instagram, OOH executions take on additional legs when the ideas create engagement and sharing. The best OOH also generates likes and clicks."

"OOH Consumer Insights & Opportunities Q4 2022: Social Media" was sponsored by The Foundation for Outdoor Advertising Research and Education (FOARE), a 501 (c) (3) not for profit, charitable organization.

To access all the findings, please go to https://bit.ly/3BV3oUH.

Methodology

The Harris Poll conducted the online survey from (September 2 – 6, 2022), with a representative sample of 1000 U.S. Adults 18+. Data is weighted to reflect the U.S. general public across age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, income, household size, and employment.

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers, which comprise over 90 percent of the industry. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963 that is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. For more information, please visit www.theharrispoll.com.

