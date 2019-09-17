82 Percent of Teachers and Administrators Report EdTech Accelerates Learning According to 2019 State of Education Technology Report

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 80 percent of teachers and administrators agree education technology accelerates student learning according to Promethean's® 2019 "U.S. State of Technology" survey and report analyzing education technology trends and usage. Promethean is a global education company that improves learning productivity by developing, integrating, and implementing innovative 21st-century learning environments.

As school districts increasingly leverage education technology to improve student engagement and create new learning opportunities, Promethean sought to provide teachers, educational leaders, and industry experts with a comprehensive view of current classroom technologies, adoption, usage, and trends over the next five years.

The 1,000-person survey results demonstrate both great opportunity and challenges in the field of edtech. While almost all respondents understand edtech's benefits, the data indicates legacy infrastructure, organizational inertia, and competing priorities continue to act as barriers to adoption.

A few data points and trends identified by the survey include:

Teachers are ready to use edtech in the classroom, with more than 70 percent indicating they know more about technology than their students.

More than half of those surveyed believe online content and resources will see the greatest classroom growth in the next five years.

Most administrators surveyed indicate they evaluate edtech success by level of student engagement, teacher feedback, and overall results.

Reducing the student achievement gap is a top priority for administrators and teachers alike (57 percent versus 54 percent).

To explore the survey's full results, click here.

"Just as the classroom is a collaborative environment for students, teachers and administrators must come together to determine technology's role for their respective schools," said Cheryl Miller, Chief Marketing Officer for Promethean. "Our 2019 State of Technology report is designed to help school systems see the collective challenges districts face when making technology decisions and help them better prioritize their edtech investments."

"It is clear technology is the future of education, but schools and their districts are still unclear on how to implement it in the classroom and keep it up-to-date, rather than play catch-up," said Hailey Philpotts, Miami-Date County Public Schools Teacher. "Promethean's 2019 State of Technology report reaffirms my opinion of the state of edtech and what needs to be done."

About Promethean

Promethean is a global education company that improves learning productivity by developing, integrating and implementing innovative 21st-century learning environments. At Promethean, our goal is to reimagine and reinvent educational technologies that engage and empower the classroom, and we do it all for the love of learning. Promethean's main headquarters is located in Seattle, Wash. Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. For more information, please visit PrometheanWorld.com.

© 2019 Promethean Limited. All rights reserved. Promethean Ltd. is owner of a number of trademarks in several jurisdictions across the world including but not limited to Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, Elements, Titanium, Nickel, and Vellum. All third-party trademarks referenced by Promethean remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

SOURCE Promethean

Related Links

http://www.prometheanworld.com

