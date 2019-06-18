83% of Employees Want Some In-Office Working Time Over Working Fully Remotely

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Most employees prefer to spend some time in an office (83%) over being fully remote, according to a new Clutch survey of 503 full-time employees.

In-office work helps employees collaborate with coworkers and feel included in the company's culture.

Graph - In-Office vs. Remote Work Graph - Employees' Preferred Office Layout

"Most work-from-home employees I know enjoy knowing there is a spot, even if not a designated spot, for them at the office when needed," said Bethany Babcock, owner of Foresite Commercial Real Estate, a commercial real estate brokerage firm in Texas. "The alternative sends the message that you belong at home, not here, and this isn't your office."

Businesses need to show all employees – both remote and in-office – that they are welcome. This means creating an office space that allows employees to thrive.

"The best offices know how to be comfortable and convenient enough where it encourages employees to be in the office during the workday rather than wanting to be at home doing work," said Max Falb, a digital marketing strategist at Fueled, a mobile app design and development company.

Employees Prefer Private Offices, Despite Trend Toward Open Floor Plans

Most workers value private spaces where they can get their work done peacefully.

More than half of employees (52%) say they want a private office over an open floor plan or cubicle office at work.

Offices, however, are trending toward open floor plans. This can distract and frustrate employees who prefer quiet spaces.

"The trend toward open offices continues and is in high demand in spite of employee objections," Babcock said. "The most common complaint from open office users is frequent interruptions … If a person is in a position that requires focus, it can be irritating and counterproductive."

Businesses can solve this frustration by providing a variety of in-office spaces.

Most Offices Offer Different Types of Workspaces

Employees prefer private offices, but businesses that offer a variety of spaces to accomplish tasks enable employees to succeed.

Seventy-four percent (74%) of offices have personal spaces for employees, 56% have large meeting rooms, 53% have small collaborative spaces, 51% have lounges or break rooms, and 41% have quiet spaces.

Businesses should create an office with multiple types of places to work, so workers who prefer private space can get work done quietly, while workers who prefer collaboration have space where they can interact with others.

"I prefer open office layouts that still have access to private spaces for meetings, phone calls, or serious projects," said Kelsey Davis, content manager at Medicare Plan Finder. "This creates a comfortable work environment where coworkers can socialize but also allows a bit more privacy when it's needed."

The average worker needs to accomplish tasks that are both individual and collaborative. Offices should cater to those needs.

Clutch's 2019 Commercial Real Estate Survey included 503 full-time employees across the U.S.

Read the full report here: https://clutch.co/real-estate/resources/what-employees-want-office-space.

