$838.10 mn Growth in Exfoliators and Scrubs Market with APAC emerging as Key Region | Discover more insights by Technavio

Sep 29, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The exfoliators and scrubs market size will grow by USD 838.10 million and accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% from 2021 to 2025. This market research report by Technavio offers key insights into the latest drivers, challenges, and trends, as well as an analysis of the best-performing regions and market segments.
Drivers and Challenges
Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the exfoliators and scrubs market. According to our research, factors such as the rise in demand for skin-lightening exfoliators and scrubs are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as ban on the use of microbeads in exfoliators and scrubs may hamper market growth.
COVID-19 impact
The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and impacted many markets and industries in different ways. Technavio's report provides a thorough analysis of the effect of the pandemic on the exfoliators and scrubs market. The business impact of COVID-19 on the exfoliators and scrubs market during 2021-2025 is expected to result in positive and superior growth.
Market Segmentation
The exfoliators and scrubs market has been segmented by geography into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will lead the market during the forecast period, with China and Japan being the key revenue-generating economies. The rising demand for exfoliators and scrubs with anti-aging properties will drive the market in APAC during the forecast period.
Based on distribution channel, the exfoliators and scrubs market has been segmented into offline and online segments. The offline segment has a significant market share growth.
Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:
Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Amway Corp., Avon Products Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
- AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc.: The company offers different types of exfoliators such as treatment enzyme peel cleansing powder, treatment enzyme peel cleansing powder, and others.
- Amway Corp.: The company offers different types of exfoliators and scrubs, including essentials by artistry polishing scrub, attitude is bright herbals 2 in 1 scrub and mask, artistry intensive skincare renewing peel, and others.
- Avon Products Inc.: The company offers different types of exfoliators and scrubs, including vitamin C warming peel, new clinical revitalize, reveal intensive peel, and others.
Scope of Exfoliators and Scrubs Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 838.10 million
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at 5.85%
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By geography:-
By distribution channel:-
|
Drivers
|
|
Challenges
|
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
