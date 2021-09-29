$838.10 mn Growth in Exfoliators and Scrubs Market with APAC emerging as Key Region | Discover more insights by Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the exfoliators and scrubs market. According to our research, factors such as the rise in demand for skin-lightening exfoliators and scrubs are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as ban on the use of microbeads in exfoliators and scrubs may hamper market growth.

Avail a Free Sample and get expert market research analysis at your fingertips!

COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and impacted many markets and industries in different ways. Technavio's report provides a thorough analysis of the effect of the pandemic on the exfoliators and scrubs market. The business impact of COVID-19 on the exfoliators and scrubs market during 2021-2025 is expected to result in positive and superior growth.

Find Out More About the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Click Here to Fetch a Free Sample

Market Segmentation

The exfoliators and scrubs market has been segmented by geography into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will lead the market during the forecast period, with China and Japan being the key revenue-generating economies. The rising demand for exfoliators and scrubs with anti-aging properties will drive the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the exfoliators and scrubs market has been segmented into offline and online segments. The offline segment has a significant market share growth.

Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Amway Corp., Avon Products Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc.: The company offers different types of exfoliators such as treatment enzyme peel cleansing powder, treatment enzyme peel cleansing powder, and others.

The company offers different types of exfoliators such as treatment enzyme peel cleansing powder, treatment enzyme peel cleansing powder, and others. Amway Corp.: The company offers different types of exfoliators and scrubs, including essentials by artistry polishing scrub, attitude is bright herbals 2 in 1 scrub and mask, artistry intensive skincare renewing peel, and others.

The company offers different types of exfoliators and scrubs, including essentials by artistry polishing scrub, attitude is bright herbals 2 in 1 scrub and mask, artistry intensive skincare renewing peel, and others. Avon Products Inc.: The company offers different types of exfoliators and scrubs, including vitamin C warming peel, new clinical revitalize, reveal intensive peel, and others.

Explore A Wide Range of Reports By Subscribing To Our 14-Day Free Trial!

Click Here to Avail Our Subscription Offer

Related Reports:

Facial Care Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Scope of Exfoliators and Scrubs Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 838.10 million CAGR Accelerating at 5.85% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA By distribution channel:- Offline

Online Drivers Rise in demand for skin lightening exfoliators and scrubs

Demand for exfoliators and scrubs with anti-aging properties

Growing concerns over skin-related issues Challenges Ban on use of microbeads in exfoliators and scrubs

Side effects of exfoliators and scrubs

Growing preference for DIY natural skincare products at home

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

To Know More Valuable Insights- Click Here!

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio