$838 Million Precision Strain Wave Reducer Gearboxes and RV and RD Reducers Markets to 2024

Revenue for harmonic drives was $838 million in 2017, and products are expected to generate revenue of $3.517 billion by 2024.



The leading vendors in the Precision Gearbox industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge reducer strain relief gearbox capability.



Other vendors are working to catch up. Precision Gearbox market driving forces relate primarily to the implementation of speed reduction capability for robots and wind turbines initially, providing industrial controls that are compelling. The Precision Gearbox is used in situations where smooth, efficient gear operation is needed. Initial applications are in robotics, aerospace and solar tracking, the materials used in these applications can wear and break if the gearing in a motor is rough. Harmonic gear vendors offer a unique gear tooth profile that optimizes the tooth engagement. Only the high end vendors are able to provide harmonic drives that work, the other units become trash within days.



Strong growth is the result of increasing use in industrial robots as they become integrated and able to perform multiple functions sequentially in an automated manner.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Harmonic Gearbox: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Precision Gearbox Precision Gearing

1.2 Precision Gearbox Concept of Total Motion Control



2. Precision Gearbox Reduction Gearbox Market Shares and Market Forecasts

2.1 Precision Gearbox Reduction Gearboxes Market Driving Forces

2.2 Precision Gearbox Reduction Gearboxes Market Shares

2.2.1 List of Precision Gearbox Companies by Country

2.3 Precision Gearbox Reduction Gearboxes Market Forecasts

2.4 Precision Gearbox Reduction Gearboxes Market Application Analysis

2.5 Cup, Hat- Pancake Type Precision Gearbox Component Sets

2.6 Precision Gearbox Strain Wave Gears Prices

2.7 RV Precision Reducer

2.8 Precision Gearbox Strain Wave Gears Regional Market Analysis



3. Precision Gearbox Reduction Gearbox Product Descriptions

3.1 Precision Gearbox Product Applications

3.2 Motion Control

3.3 Leaderdrive

3.4 Zhejiang Laifu Reduction Gearbox



4. Harmonic Reduction Gearbox Technology

4.1 RV Reducer

4.2 Harmonic Drive Strain Wave Gearing

4.2.1 Harmonic Speed Reducer Is Core Part Of The Robot That Achieves Movement

4.3 Harmonic Reduction Gear Meshing Theory



5. Precision Gearbox Reduction Gear Company Profiles



Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive

Beijing Zhong Ke Ke Mei Precision Gearbox Limited Liability Company

Precision Gearbox Limited Liability Company China Precision Gearbox (CHD)

Cone Drive

Leader Precision Drive

Motion Control Products

Nabtesco

Nidec-Shimpo

Ningbo Haishu Totel Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd.

Parker Bayside

Precision Gearbox LLC

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Suzhou Green Precision Gearbox Technology Co., Ltd.

Totel Industry Group

Zhejiang Laifu Precision Strain Wave Reducer Gearbox

