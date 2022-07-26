83bar, Inc. Wins Award for Its Patient Activation Technology: "Market Feasibility Test"

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 83bar, Inc. was recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for Product of the Year in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys.

The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges in connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

The SAMMY Sales and Marketing Technology Award 2022 83bar, Inc.

The product award is for the 83bar "Market Feasibility Test," a research tool which tests the suitability of a client's patient targets based on product indications or study protocols. Each Market Feasibility Test provides direct insights into healthcare consumers and offers a comparative analysis to a client's current solution. Finally, it projects the success of full campaigns to drive candidate and/or patient flow.

The data enables 83bar to identify patients willing to begin an assessment, engage in education, and then commit and sustain their patient journey.

"We feel the Market Feasibility Test adds value to the client because it verifies the steps, goals, criteria, and results of patient campaigns," says Bob Baurys, 83bar CEO. "It takes the guesswork out of whether the criteria can be met. This information helps clients make informed decisions before they invest in a patient campaign."

"We are proud to reward and recognize 83bar for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate healthcare consumer," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

The Sammy Award judges recognized multiple benefits an 83bar Market Feasibility Test offers compared to alternatives:

Compared to custom market research, a client can rapidly launch a test before fielding a clinical study or commercial campaign.

Unlike expensive surveys, this test is fielded at no cost to clients.

In contrast to syndicated reports, survey questions are based on client-specific criteria and targeted to reach "real" patients.

Beyond simple profiling which only measures if the lead is medically qualified, it can measure motivation and intent.

Compared to standard contract research, results are achieved fast, usually within two weeks.

About 83bar, Inc.

83bar, Inc. manages the patient journey from symptom to solution. The proprietary 4-part LEAN (Locate, Educate, Activate, & Navigate) System delivers ready-to-act patients to medical providers, on behalf of pharma, device, diagnostics partners. Over the last 5 years, the company has completed more than 2 million prospective patient conversations resulting in more than 100,000 successful patient pathway outcomes across more than 25 therapeutic areas and associated diseases. To learn more visit www.83bar.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains, then rewards the companies whose achievements stand above their peers.

Media Contact:

Mark Stinson

312-953-3586

[email protected]

SOURCE 83bar, Inc.