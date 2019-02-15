83rd Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival Welcomes 260 Fine Artists in April

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Atlanta Dogwood Festival opens for its 83rd year this spring, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy three days of fine art and live entertainment amid blooming dogwood trees. Held in Piedmont Park, this annual event attracts 200,000+ attendees, and is the third-oldest fine arts festival in the country.





FESTIVAL The Atlanta Dogwood Festival is a fine arts festival and so much more. Entrance is free!



WHEN & WHERE 83rd Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Friday, April 12 – Sunday, April 14, 2019

www.dogwood.org



ARTIST MARKET Featuring 260 artists, the juried, fine art Artist Market welcomes visitors to peruse and purchase. Because the festival is one of the first events of the art festival season, artists display their newest work straight from their studios.



ENTERTAINMENT The Atlanta Dogwood Festival offers a variety of live entertainment like big-name bands on the Main Stage and local dance troupes on the International Stage. The onsite disc dog competition amazes onlookers with the feats of super-talented canines.



MIMOSA 5K Festival Saturday begins with the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K, which follows a course through historic Midtown and ends with a mimosa toast in the park.



YOUNG ARTISTS The festival supports young artists with the award-winning Atlanta High School Art Exhibition (AHSAE), which offers local students the chance to take part in a juried show. Teams of young artists are also invited to participate in the Art Throwdown, a live art competition that takes place on festival Saturday.



VIP TENT Under the spacious VIP Tent, guests can experience ticketed culinary events featuring flavors of the South from local restaurants, comfortable seating, private bathrooms, a dedicated bar and a great view of the Main Stage.



KIDS For young visitors, the festival includes a Kids Village and Midway, and opening day begins with Family Friday when attendees can purchase unlimited ride wristbands.



HOTELS Visitors to Atlanta receive discounted rates with festival hotel partner W Atlanta Midtown.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA DOGWOOD FESTIVAL

The city's longest-running festival, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing the annual springtime celebration of arts and entertainment. The festival has earned recognition from the Society of American Travel Writers, Sunshine Artist magazine, Art Fair Sourcebook, the International Festivals & Events Association and more. www.dogwood.org

