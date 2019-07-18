84.51° Announces Launch of STRATUM, A New Insights Product Delivering Science-Powered Data to Drive Results

CINCINNATI, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 84.51° announces the launch of Stratum, a breakthrough analytics solution that combines rich customer behavior insights with retail performance measures. Stratum will revolutionize how brands position their products with consumers —both in-store and online, as it is powered by data captured from brick and mortar as well as online transactions. Because of the unique collaboration between Kroger and their brand partners, Stratum provides access to powerful insights at the speed of thought to drive measurable results from the onset.

"As we continue to accelerate our Restock Kroger strategy, we're all very excited about the next iteration of our customer insights. Stratum is a science-powered insight tool that is designed with the end user in mind. Stratum will be an accelerator for Our Brands and CPG Partners alike," said Mike Donnelly, Kroger Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

With insights fueled by transactions from one out of every two households in the U.S., Stratum can be used to draw conclusions that are representative of consumer behavior nationally. Stratum delivers broad data assets with access to in-store and online purchases in a single view. Brands will also have greater flexibility to customize their experience - gathering data on sales performance, inventory and out-of-stocks, assortment, promotions, customer segmentation and behavioral insights, new item performance, and in-store space management. Stratum offers multiple subscription packages to meet varying needs and budgets.

"Kroger and 84.51° put data and customer insights at the forefront of our decision making. This science-backed approach allows for greater collaboration and a more comprehensive planning methodology for our brand partners. Simply put, data is our most valuable asset," said Stuart Aitken, CEO 84.51°. "With Stratum, we have created a groundbreaking product, which will dramatically change the way our brand partners plan and execute their marketing and merchandising budgets."

To learn more about Stratum, visit www.8451.com/Stratum.

About 84.51°

With a proprietary suite of tools and cutting-edge technology, we transform customer data into actionable knowledge. We deliver unparalleled data science, predictive analytics, and personalized marketing strategies that improve the customer's shopping experience, builds brands and provides business results for The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and 1,400+ consumer-packaged-goods companies in the U.S.

SOURCE 84.51°