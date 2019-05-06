84.51° Expands Chicago Presence with Move to Redeveloped Old Post Office

CHICAGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 84.51° announced today it will relocate its Chicago office to the redeveloped Old Post Office at 433 W. Van Buren Street. 84.51°'s long-term plan is to increase its footprint in downtown Chicago from a current team of 86 associates to more than 250 associates within five years. This growth will allow 84.51° to accelerate the creation of products and solutions that leverage customer science and drive informed decisions and experiences for The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and CPG partners.

"We are eager to forge ahead and increase our presence in downtown Chicago," said Stuart Aitken, CEO of 84.51° and Kroger's senior vice president of alternative business. "84.51° thrives on the energy the city of Chicago exudes, and we're excited to harness some of that energy to grow our operation. The Old Post Office is the perfect balance of consistency and stability blended with new and fresh innovation. I cannot think of a more perfect location for our business to advance and attract talent."

The Old Post Office is an Art Deco structure that is transforming to house numerous tenants. Within a short walk from the Chicago River, 84.51° will occupy 56,000 square feet in the historic space, with a floor plan accommodating up to 300 associates. Work started this month on the new space, with the goal of a full transition from 84.51°s current office located on West Kinzie St. to the completed office later this fall.

"After sitting empty and unused for decades, the iconic Old Post Office is being revitalized as an economic engine that will be home to innovative businesses like 84.51°," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "84.51°'s decision to expand their footprint in the Old Post Office and create hundreds of new tech jobs is further proof that Chicago is not only the city to build a company but also to grow a company."

"Home Chef and 84.51° growing roots in Chicago at the Old Post Office builds on the revitalization of this landmark and is continued evidence of a city on the rise," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The state is proud to help make this a reality through the EDGE program, and we look forward to watching both companies continue to grow, create jobs, and invest right here in Illinois."

About 84.51°

84.51° knows customers, and we know how to connect you. Using a sophisticated, proprietary suite of tools and technology, we turn customer data into actionable knowledge. With unique customer data and predictive analytics capabilities, we deliver personalized marketing strategies and ensure the best experience for customers of Kroger (NYSE: KR) and more than 300 consumer packaged goods companies. We put the customer at the center of everything we do, resulting in a more dynamic, informed and personal approach to driving customer loyalty.

