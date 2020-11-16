84 Lumber Achieves $4 Billion in Annual Sales for the First Time in Company History

"I am so proud of what our 84 associates have done to make this company so successful," said 84 Lumber President Maggie Hardy Knox. "At the end of the day, it's about growing our company so that our associates can grow too. I think that's what sets us apart from everyone else in this business. As a privately-owned company, we've held onto our family culture, and we have learned to serve our customers better, and more efficiently, than ever before."

Growth brings opportunity, including new jobs and a potential for a lifelong career in the construction industry. "84 Lumber is proud to be an American company focused on putting America back to work at a time when many people are seeking employment or a fresh start during these challenging times. The residential housing sector is booming, which means our business continues to expand, as does opportunity within our family," said Hardy Knox. With its expected expansion of existing stores as well as opening new locations, there are opportunities that include management trainees (MTs), warehouse and door shop associates, sales coordinators, and drivers among others.

Hardy Knox took over the company in 1992, and under her leadership, the company hit $1 billion the following year. She led the company out of the 2008 housing crisis, and now in 2020 when faced with challenges, Hardy Knox once again led her team through its most successful year yet.

In addition to breaking sales records in 2020, the company also moved forward with expanding existing stores and opening new stores in markets around the country. 84 Lumber opened manufacturing plants in the Cleveland/Columbus market, Greenville, South Carolina; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this year. The company is also moving forward with plans to expand in 2021 to Northern California; Boise, Idaho; Detroit, Michigan; and more.

