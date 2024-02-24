84 Lumber Celebrates New, Bigger Sarasota, Florida Location

Building materials supplier makes $100,000 donation to the Bay Pines Fisher House

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Feb. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, celebrated the opening of its new location at 1315 17th Street East, Palmetto, Florida during a circus-themed event at the site on Feb. 21, 2024.

Formerly a Ringling Bros. property, the location is comprised of three buildings on 10 acres, with each building at approximately more than 20,000 square feet. The entire location employs over 60 associates. 84 Lumber had been operating in Bradenton, Florida since 2006 before the relocation.

84 Lumber Associates at New Sarasota Location

"Our Florida presence has had a great impact on our business for many years," said 84 Lumber owner and CEO Maggie Hardy. "Outgrowing our Bradenton location is proof that we are not only determined to bring in more business but that we are dedicated to doing everything we can to make our customers successful and satisfied. This new store location will allow us to continue to give this market exactly what it needs."

"We are very excited," said Buzz Bowman, the store's general manager. "This larger footprint will provide us with the tools to continue growing in the market and we look forward to a bright future ahead."

Attended by 84 Lumber customers, associates, vendor partners, and officials from state and local governments, guests enjoyed a circus-themed celebration that included food and entertainment such as funnel cakes, popcorn, a caricature artist, and a hi striker bell ringer. Guests were given the opportunity to tour the newly finished facility.

A Symbol of Support

During the ceremony, 84 Lumber donated $100,000 to the Fisher House Foundation's Bay Pines Fisher House. The organization is currently working on opening a second Fisher House home, allowing military families and veterans staying at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center a place to stay while loved ones are receiving care. The second house will allow Bay Pines to provide more than 9,000 nights of lodging for families each year, saving more than a million dollars annually in lodging and transportation costs.

"We are humbled by the generosity of 84 Lumber and honored to be selected as the recipients of the donation," said Bay Pines VA Deputy Director Kristine Brown. "84 Lumber has been a benefactor of Fisher House around the country for many years, and this donation will make an immediate and lasting impact to the support and services our Fisher Houses offer to Veterans and family members on the Bay Pines campus." Brown and Shentrela Diggins, Bay Pines Fisher house manager, accepted the donation at the event on Bay Pines' behalf. Also in attendance was LaVetta Bynum, assistant manager at Bay Pines Fisher House; Dackery McDonald, assistant manager at Bay Pines Fisher House; Shanel Kelly, CDCE chief at Bay Pines; Edgardo Solivan, CDCE specialist at Bay Pines VA; and Robert Frazier, Bay Pines VA public affairs officer.

This donation is 84 Lumber's continued symbol of support and dedication in giving back to our veterans and military service members.

Fisher Houses have provided free, temporary housing to more than 450,000 military and veterans' families since the program's inception in 1990. There are currently 96 Fisher House homes across the U.S. and Europe, with dozens more planned or under construction.

