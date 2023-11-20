84 LUMBER CONTINUES WESTERN EXPANSION PLANS WITH NEW LOCATIONS IN CALIFORNIA

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, is proud to announce their latest expansion plans with several new stores and a component plant to open in California.

The new locations, part of 84 Lumber's growing footprint in the West, are comprised of new stores in Stockton, Lancaster, and Riverside (site of the old Champion Lumber). Plans also include a truss plant in Bakersfield as well as a framing yard there. These new sites, along with already established stores in Bakersfield, Clovis, and Beaumont, will bring 84 Lumber's presence to eight total locations in the state.

"The new stores and component plant are examples of 84 Lumber's dedication and continued commitment to better serve our customers and communities," said 84 Lumber COO Frank Cicero. "I'm excited to watch these stores grow and develop over the next five years. 84 Lumber is committed to California, and we look forward to providing more opportunities for our associates in these markets."

Jorge Espinoza, the divisional vice president for the western division, started his career with 84 Lumber in California. "Growing our business in the state of California is exciting for me because it's where I'm from and where everything began for me at 84. The Western division of 84 is on a fantastic path of expansion," said Espinoza.

84 Lumber will be expanding a component plant in Yuma, AZ to service southern California. Stores are planned for Reno, NV and in the Salinas/California coastal area in the future.

84 Lumber currently operates 310 facilities nationwide, including 234 stores, 14 component manufacturing plants, 28 engineered wood product (EWP) centers and 34 door shops.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 310 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops and engineered wood product centers in 33 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named one of America's Largest Private Companies by Forbes and also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

