84 Lumber Donates $15,000 to Mountaineer Food Bank in Elkins, West Virginia

Building Materials Supplier Spreads Early Holiday Spirit by Gifting 150,000 Meals to Local West Virginia Charity

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, has donated $15,000 to Mountaineer Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, to shine a spotlight on Hunger Awareness Month [September 2023]. As the presenting sponsor of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, which is being harvested from West Virginia's Monongahela National Forest, 84 Lumber has delivered an early Christmas gift to families in Randolph County.

Pictured-left-to-right: Matt Mcdonie, Joe Camp [84 Lumber], Tim Griffin, Breanna George [Mountaineer Food Bank], Shawn Cochran, Robert West, Kelly Bridges, Amy Albright [US Forest Service, Monongahela National Forest]

Every year since 1964, a different national forest has been selected to provide a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. Its nickname, the 'People's Tree,' reflects the nickname for the White House and the U.S. House of Representatives: the 'People's House.' 84 Lumber will be among those tracking the tree's journey from West Virginia to Washington, D.C.

On September 20, 84 Lumber Elkins store manager Matt Mcdonie presented Mountaineer Food Bank with a $15,000 check just in time for the holiday season.

"As a presenting sponsor of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, 84 Lumber is honored to bring an early Christmas gift to the local community," said Mcdonie. "We are excited that this donation will serve many people right here in Randolph County, especially during this special time of year."

Mountaineer Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, believes in a West Virginia where no one goes to bed hungry – today or tomorrow.

"The Food Bank is the largest emergency food provider in the state of West Virginia serving families, children, seniors, veterans, and individuals at risk of hunger," said Breanna George, chief development officer, Mountaineer Food Bank. "Annually, MFB distributes over 17 million meals to food-insecure neighbors in 48 of the 55 counties."

Officials with Mountaineer Food Bank said this time of year is a particularly tough time for families struggling to get by.

"This is the time of year when most nonprofits see an increase in need for local families and we are grateful for partners like 84 Lumber," said George. "This generous gift will provide 150,000 meals ahead of holiday need."

After stopping at 84 Lumber's Elkins location, Mountaineer Food Bank's local mobile pantry went on its way to a scheduled stop at the Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church in Elkins. The mobile pantry provides food in areas known as "food deserts" where food accessibility is limited and/or scarce. Mobile pantries can provide a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and baked goods to people in need, and feed between 100 and 1,000 households.

For related news, events, and tour information, and to track the tree on the journey to D.C., visit www.uscapitolchristmastree.com. To learn more about 84 Lumber, visit www.84lumber.com.

About Mountaineer Food Bank

Mountaineer Food Bank (MFB), a member of Feeding America, believes in a West Virginia where no one goes to bed hungry…today or tomorrow. The Food Bank is the largest emergency food provider in the state of West Virginia serving families, children, seniors, veterans, and individuals at risk of hunger.

About the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 50-year tradition in which one of our 155 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The project is made possible with support from partners including non-profit Choose Outdoors along with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small as well as volunteers locally and across America. For a list of 2023 sponsors and to join in the Christmas spirit, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com and @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.

About 84 Lumber

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 310 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops and engineered wood product centers in 35 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named one of America's Largest Private Companies by Forbes and also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn .

